MAJESTIC GOLD CORP. Reports 2022 Q1 Results

PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

Three months ended March 31, 2022

Gold production increased by 94% to 10,071 ounces, from 5,203 ounces produced forthe FY2021 comparative period;

Gold revenue was $17 million, an increase of 194% from $5.8 million for the FY2021 comparative period;

Gross profitfrom mining operations increased by 194% to $9.3 million, from $3.2 million for the FY2021 comparative period

Net incomewas $5.4 million, an increase of 15% from $4.7 million for the FY2021 comparative period;

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.5 million, compared to $3.5 million for the same period in FY2021. For EBITDA computation details, refer to pages 14-16 of the MDA for this Non-IFRS financial measure;

Total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") were $659 per ounce and $813 per ounce, compared to $450 per ounce and $758 per ounce for the same period in FY2021; For AISC computation details, refer to pages 14-16 of the MDA for this Non-IFRS financial measure;

On March 30, 2022, the Company announced that its 94% owned subsidiary, SINOGOLD Resources Holdings Group Co., Ltd. ("Sinogold") has submitted its application for listing of shares in the capital of Sinogold (the "Shares") on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "HKEX") concurrent with the proposed initial public offering of newly issued Shares of Sinogold representing 25% of its total issued and outstanding Shares upon successful listing of the Shares;

On May 2, 2022, the Company announced results from its geochemical sampling program at its Australian tenements, confirming a northwest trending lithium anomaly coincident with elevated rubidium and potassium in the southwestern portion of the grid. The Company intends to follow up this program with a phase 2 program consisting of closer spaced grid geochemical sampling and a ground magnetometer survey in order to better define targets for a possible phase one drill program.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Three months ended

March 31, 2022 Three months ended March 31, 2021 Operating data Gold produced (ozs) 10,071 5,203 Gold realized net of smelting fees (ozs) 9,168 4,802 Gold sold (ozs) 9,185 3,030 Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) $ 1,847 $ 1,904 Total cash costs ($/oz sold) (1) 659 450 Total production costs ($/oz sold) (1) 830 857 All-in sustaining costs per ounce ($/oz sold) (1) 813 758 Financial data Gold revenues $ 16,966,985 $ 5,770,486 Gross profit (2) 9,343,917 3,174,867 Adjusted EBITDA (1) 9,524,776 3,535,653 Net income 5,417,860 4,706,643 Net income attributable to shareholders 3,477,452 3,272,458 Basic and diluted income per share 0.01 0.00 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Balance Sheet Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,073,176 $ 34,867,831 Total assets 134,969,306 128,037,022 Total current liabilities 25,456,090 24,764,929

(1)See "Additional Financial Measures" in the Company's MDA on pages 14-16. (2)"Gross profit" represents total revenues, net of cost of goods sold.

About Majestic Gold

Currently focused in China, Majestic Gold Corp. is a British Columbia based company engaged in commercial gold production at the Songjiagou Gold Mine in eastern Shandong Province, China, with exploration properties located in Australia, China and Canada. Additional information on the Company and its projects is available at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.majesticgold.com.

