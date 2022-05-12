Lundin Mining Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results and Appointment of Adam Lundin as Chair of the Board

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corp. ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from its 2022 Annual Meeting (the "Meeting").

A total of 591,278,834 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 80.13% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business considered at the Meeting, as follows:



% For % Withheld

Director Nominees





Donald K. Charter 92.19% 7.81%

C. Ashley Heppenstall 82.52% 17.48%

Juliana L. Lam 99.68% 0.32%

Adam I. Lundin 77.30% 22.70%

Jack O. Lundin 79.75% 20.25%

Dale C. Peniuk 94.21% 5.79%

Karen P. Poniachik 98.22% 1.78%

Peter T. Rockandel 98.52% 1.48%

Catherine J. G. Stefan 98.94% 1.06%







Appointment of Auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 95.64% 4.36%





% For % Against % Withheld

Advisory Vote on the Company's Approach to

Executive Compensation 89.44% 10.56% 0.43%



Detailed voting results for the 2022 Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Chair of the Board, Lead Director, and Board Committee Appointments

The Board of Directors (the "Board") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Adam Lundin to the Chair of the Board. Mr. Adam Lundin takes on the role following the retirement of Mr. Lukas Lundin from the Board at the Company's 2022 Meeting. Mr. Heppenstall was reappointed as Lead Director.

The Board is also pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Lam to the Audit Committee and Mr. Charter to the Safety and Sustainability Committee.

The composition of the Committees of the Board are now:

Audit Committee Corporate Governance and

Nominating Committee Human Resources /

Compensation Committee Safety and Sustainability

Committee Dale C. Peniuk (Chair) Catherine J. G. Stefan (Chair) Donald K. Charter (Chair) Donald K. Charter (Chair) Catherine J. G. Stefan C. Ashley Heppenstall C. Ashley Heppenstall Jack O. Lundin Juliana L. Lam Karen P. Poniachik Dale C. Peniuk Karen P. Poniachik

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on May 12, 2022 at 16:30 Eastern Time.

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corp.