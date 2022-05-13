Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Argonaut Gold Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

03:37 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 - Argonaut Gold Inc. ("Argonaut", "Argonaut Gold" or the "Corporation") (TSX: AR) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 12, 2022.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting by management were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

Resolution

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Withheld

Number of Directors

198,263,611(98.63%)

2,752,323(1.37%)

-

Appointment of Auditors

211,995,835(99.52%)

-

1,029,847(0.48%)

Say on Pay Advisory Vote

197,691,418(98.35%)

3,324,516(1.65%)

-

Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows:

Name

Outcome of Vote

Votes For

Votes Withheld

James E. Kofman

Elected

192,047,081(95.54%)

8,968,853(4.46%)

Ian Atkinson

Elected

187,888,575(93.47%)

13,126,859(6.53%)

Stephen Lang

Elected

188,487,204(93.77%)

12,528,730(6.23%)

Dale C. Peniuk

Elected

188,431,184(93.74%)

12,584,750(6.26%)

Paula Rogers

Elected

196,284,311(97.65%)

4,731,123(2.35%)

Audra B. Walsh

Elected

197,787,118(98.39%)

3,228,816(1.61%)

Lawrence P. Radford

Elected

198,114,322(98.56%)

2,901,612(1.44%)

Further details on the above matters are set forth in the Corporation's meeting materials, including the Corporation's management information circular dated April 5, 2022, which are accessible under the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Corporation has also filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company engaged in exploration, mine development and production. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex in Durango, Mexico, the La Colorada mine in Sonora, Mexico and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, USA. The Corporation also holds the construction stage Magino project, the advanced exploration stage Cerro del Gallo project and several other exploration stage projects, all of which are located in North America.

SOURCE Argonaut Gold Inc.



Contact
Argonaut Gold Inc., Dan Symons, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Phone: 416-915-3107, Email: dan.symons@argonautgold.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Argonaut Gold Inc.

Argonaut Gold Inc.
Bergbau
USA
A1C70D
CA04016A1012
www.argonautgold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap