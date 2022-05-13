Paycore Minerals Drilling Progress And Company To Participate In Canaccord Global Metals & Mining Conference

TORONTO, May 13, 2022 - Paycore Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CORE) ("Paycore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will participate in the Canaccord Global Metals & Mining Conference from May 15th to 17th, 2022 in Palm Desert, California. The Company provides an update on the progress of our exploration drill program on the 100%-owned FAD Property located on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Gold Belt in Nevada, USA.

President, CEO & Director, Christina McCarthy will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference to discuss Paycore's corporate plan to aggressively drill the FAD Project, with a focus of building a NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate. Ms. McCarthy can be reached through the Conference platform or contacted via the email address provided at the bottom of the news release.

The Company is advancing the FAD Project with three drill-rigs and will apply a strategic approach to drilling two primary targets: high-grade polymetallic mineralization in the FAD Main Zone and near-surface oxide mineralization proximate to the historic Ruby Hill Mine workings, both with historical production. Eight holes have been completed to-date with assay results having been received for the first five drill holes (see news release dated May 4th, 2022 for assay results). Assays are pending for the remaining four holes and will be announced upon receipt. Pre-collars have been drilled for an additional seven holes which are intended to accelerate the time completion of the hole.

About Paycore

Paycore is a corporation incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and, through its subsidiaries, holds a 100% interest in the FAD Property that is located in the heart of the Eureka-Battle Mountain trend in Nevada, USA. The FAD Property is host to the high-grade poly-metallic FAD deposit that was partially delineated with surface and underground drilling in the 1940s and 1950s. The FAD Property is located less than 3 miles from Eureka, Nevada and has established infrastructure, including a shaft, roads and old buildings.

Overseen by an experienced board and management team that includes Jim Gowans (Non-executive Chairman), Christina McCarthy (President & C.E.O), Steve Filipovic (C.F.O. and Corporate Secretary) and John Begeman (Director), the Company is focused on advancing the delineation of mineral deposits on the FAD Project (which is situated immediately to the south of, and along strike from, I-80 Gold Corp's Ruby Hill Mine).

