Altius Reports Voting Results From May 13, 2022 Annual General Meeting

Altius Minerals Corp. (TSX: ALS; OTCQX: ATUSF) ("Altius" or the "Corporation") reports that all resolutions presented at its May 13, 2022 Annual General Meeting were approved by shareholders, including the election of directors Nicole Adshead-Bell, Teresa Conway, John Baker, Brian Dalton, Anna El Erian, André Gaumond, Roger Lace, Fred Mifflin, and Jamie Strauss, all with votes in favour at 97% or higher. The voting participation rate was over 65% and Altius thanks its shareholders and their intermediaries for another year of solid voter participation. Detailed results of the election of directors and meeting resolutions are as follows:

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING MAY 13, 2022 - REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS RESOLUTION FOR WITHHELD RESULT Appointment of Deloitte LLP, St. John's, NL as Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration 26,229,963 582,757 Approved (97.83%) Election of the following directors: Nicole Adshead-Bell 22,080,500 409,233 Elected (98.18%) Teresa Conway 22,367,166 122,567 Elected (99.46%) John Baker 21,893,048 596,685 Elected (97.35%) Brian Dalton 22,396,754 92,979 Elected (99.56%) Anna El Erian 21,706,098 783,635 Elected (96.52%) André Gaumond 22,378,308 111,425 Elected (99.51%) Roger Lace 22,362,256 127,477 Elected (99.43%) Fred Mifflin 22,314,255 175,478 Elected (99.22%) Jamie Strauss 22,366,890 122,843 Elected (99.45%) Set Number of Directors at 9 22,380,443 109,291 Approved (99.51%) Say on Pay FOR

22,209,356 AGAINST

280,377 RESULT

Approved (98.75%)

About Altius

Altius's strategy is to create per share growth through a diversified portfolio of royalty assets that relate to long life, high margin operations. This strategy further provides shareholders with exposures that are well aligned with sustainability-related global growth trends including the electricity generation transition from fossil fuel to renewables, transportation electrification, reduced emissions from steelmaking and increasing agricultural yield requirements. These macro-trends each hold the potential to cause increased demand for many of Altius's commodity exposures including copper, renewable based electricity, several key battery metals (lithium, nickel and cobalt), clean iron ore, and potash. In addition, Altius runs a successful Project Generation business that originates mineral projects for sale to developers in exchange for equity positions and royalties. Altius has 47,855,837 common shares issued and outstanding that are listed on Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange. It is included in each of the S&P/TSX Small Cap, the S&P/TSX Global Mining, and the S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats indices.

