EASTFIELD RESOURCES to Exhibit at 2022 VRIC

VANCOUVER, May 13, 2022 - Eastfield Resources (TSXV:ETF) (OTC:ETFLF) is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference at the Vancouver Convention Centre West, Exhibit Hall C on May 17 and 18, 2022. Booth 912

Come visit with management and learn more about Eastfield's projects and our option partners for the 2022 field season.

G. L. Garratt, P. Geo., is the qualified person, as defined by NI 43-101, who has reviewed and takes responsibility for this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Glen Garratt, P.Geo., VP, Director

Eastfield Resources Ltd.

About Eastfield Resources:

Eastfield Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of precious metal and copper deposits. Eastfield currently has five mineral projects located in British Columbia of which three are currently optioned to third parties. Eastfield also holds a strategic position in Consolidated Woodjam Copper consisting of approximately 9.5% of its outstanding shares.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION REGARDING EASTFIELD RESOURCES PLEASE CONTACT: (604) 681-7913 or (888) 656-6611 (Toll Free) or go to our website: www.eastfieldresources.com

