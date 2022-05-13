Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Buenaventura Announces the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021

13.05.2022  |  Business Wire

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ("Buenaventura" or "the Company") (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru's largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("the SEC") on May 13, 2022 and is available on Buenaventura's web site: https://www.buenaventura.com/en/inversionistas or at http://www.sec.gov.

Investors can receive a printed copy of this report, including the Company's complete audited financial statements, free of charge upon request by contacting Gabriel Salas at gabriel.salas@buenaventura.pe or by calling The Bank of New York Mellon at 1-212-815-2838.

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru's largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, La Zanja*, El Brocal and Coimolache).

The Company owns 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc. and Sumitomo Corporation).

For a printed version of the Company's 2021 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company's web site.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura



Contact

Contacts in Lima:
Daniel Dominguez, Chief Financial Officer
(511) 419 2540

Gabriel Salas, Head of Investor Relations
(511) 419 2591 / Gabriel.salas@buenaventura.pe

Contacts in NY:
Barbara Cano
(646) 452 2334
barbara@inspirgroup.com

Company Website: www.buenaventura.com.pe/ir


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Buenaventura, Compania de Minas S.A. (ADR)

Buenaventura, Compania de Minas S.A. (ADR)
Bergbau
Peru
900844
US2044481040
www.buenaventura.com

weitere Unternehmen:

Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap