Monger Gold Ltd: Resignation and Appointment of Director

Perth, Australia - Monger Gold Ltd. (ASX:MMG) wishes to announce the resignation of Mr Romy Hersham from the Board of Monger on 16 May 2022. Mr Hersham has had to resign due to other work commitments.Mr Yehoshua (Shuie) Gestetner will join the Monger Board as an interim independent director and will be considered for election as a Non-Executive Director at the upcoming Annual General Meeting in 2022.Shuie has a strong background in management consulting, strategic development and fundraising, and has been a global investor for nearly a decade.After working at Management Consulting firm, CEB (Now GARTNER), Shuie was instrumental in launching a high growth B2B technology business in Australia, developing strong relationships across a variety of industries including with numerous institutional investors.Shuie has a master's degree in Commerce from UNSW with a major in International Finance.The Board of Monger would like to thank Mr Hersham for his contribution to the Company and assisting the Company through the IPO process.Commenting on the Board Changes, Monger Gold's Chairman Mr Peretz Schapiro said, "On behalf of the board I would like to thank Romy for his contribution to Monger over the last 12 months and wish him well in his future. We welcome Shuie to the board as an interim nonexecutive director and look forward to leveraging his skills and strong relationships.Following the recently announced acquisition of the Scotty Lithium project in Nevada, we have commenced a search for a Director with significant experience in the lithium space. Numerous candidates have been shortlisted and are actively being considered."





With an enterprise value AUD $1m and AUD $5m in funding, Monger Gold Ltd.'s (ASX:MMG) intention is to generate value for shareholders by directing funds raised by the Offer into targeted and systematic exploration of our Projects, resulting in the definition of one or more JORC compliant gold and nickel resources.





Monger Gold Ltd.





Peretz Schapiro Non-Executive Chairman info@mongergold.com.au