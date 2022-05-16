Menü Artikel
Sherritt Announces Voting Results of Its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

13:30 Uhr  |  Business Wire

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corp. ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) today announced voting results of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held May 13, 2022.

A total of 123,448,400 common shares or 31.07% of Sherritt's issued and outstanding common shares were represented virtually or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as external auditors and the non-binding advisory resolution known as "Say on Pay."

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the seven director nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2022 Shareholders' meeting were elected as directors of Sherritt to serve until the next annual general meeting of the company or until his or her successor is elected or appointed:

Nominee

Total Votes
For

% for

Total Votes
Withheld

% Withheld

Maryse Bélanger

117,922,210

97.54%

2,972,667

2.46%

Leon Binedell

118,623,433

98.12%

2,271,444

1.88%

Dr. Peter Hancock

118,220,744

97.79%

2,674,133

2.21%

Sir Richard Lapthorne

115,739,011

95.74%

5,155,866

4.26%

Chih-Ting Lo

116,531,047

96.39%

4,363,830

3.61%

Lisa Pankratz

118,194,550

97.77%

2,700,327

2.23%

John Warwick

118,471,726

98.00%

2,423,151

2.00%

The full Report of Voting Results has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Sherritt

Headquartered in Toronto, Sherritt is a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt - metals essential for an electric future. Its Technologies Group creates innovative, proprietary solutions for natural resource-based industries around the world to improve environmental performance and increase economic value. Sherritt has embarked on a multi-pronged growth strategy focused on expanding nickel and cobalt production by up to 20% from 2021 and extending the life of mine at Moa beyond 2040. The Corporation is also the largest independent energy producer in Cuba. Sherritt's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".



Contact

For more information, please contact:
Mark Preston, Investor Relations
Telephone: 416-935-2406
Toll-Free: 1-800-704-6698
Email: investor@sherritt.com
www.sherritt.com


