Sherritt Announces Voting Results of Its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Sherritt International Corp. ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) today announced voting results of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held May 13, 2022.

A total of 123,448,400 common shares or 31.07% of Sherritt's issued and outstanding common shares were represented virtually or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting, including the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as external auditors and the non-binding advisory resolution known as "Say on Pay."

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the seven director nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2022 Shareholders' meeting were elected as directors of Sherritt to serve until the next annual general meeting of the company or until his or her successor is elected or appointed:

Nominee Total Votes

For % for Total Votes

Withheld % Withheld Maryse Bélanger 117,922,210 97.54% 2,972,667 2.46% Leon Binedell 118,623,433 98.12% 2,271,444 1.88% Dr. Peter Hancock 118,220,744 97.79% 2,674,133 2.21% Sir Richard Lapthorne 115,739,011 95.74% 5,155,866 4.26% Chih-Ting Lo 116,531,047 96.39% 4,363,830 3.61% Lisa Pankratz 118,194,550 97.77% 2,700,327 2.23% John Warwick 118,471,726 98.00% 2,423,151 2.00%

About Sherritt

Headquartered in Toronto, Sherritt is a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt - metals essential for an electric future. Its Technologies Group creates innovative, proprietary solutions for natural resource-based industries around the world to improve environmental performance and increase economic value. Sherritt has embarked on a multi-pronged growth strategy focused on expanding nickel and cobalt production by up to 20% from 2021 and extending the life of mine at Moa beyond 2040. The Corporation is also the largest independent energy producer in Cuba. Sherritt's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".

