EnerCam Installs Compressor Unit at Evesham Gas Capture Site

GRANDE PRAIRIE, May 16, 2022 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV:ANK) and (OTC:ANKOF) ("Angkor" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that through its energy subsidiary, EnerCam Exploration Ltd. (EC), the carbon/gas capture project is nearing start-up with the refurbished compressor equipment delivered at site for installation and commission of the facility at Evesham, Saskatchewan.

The Evesham Carbon / Gas Capture Energy Project, initiated in Q1 2022, captures by-product gas (methane, ethane, etc.) from production tanks which would otherwise vent into the atmosphere. This project ties in each tank with approved high density piping conduit and collects the gas, which is transported through its underground pipeline. The process removes water, then cleans, compresses, and transports the gas to a sales facility for a clean, dry, natural gas that is sold through provincial distribution channels to homes across the prairies in Canada.



"There are very forward-thinking measures taken by oil and gas leaders to reduce emissions and create cleaner, greener energy solutions", comments Mike Weeks, Executive VP Operations and veteran in Oil & Gas Production. "Canadians need their clean natural gas. Proper management of our resources creates solid, environmentally sound solutions, and transitions us from purely traditional methods to transitional forms. This carbon capture is a perfect example of how we make these transitions, realizing cleaner air quality with less emissions and clean, affordable energy."

This project continues Angkor's philosophy of clean, sustainable energy that will minimize their carbon footprint.

"We are pleased to fulfill our commitment to our investors and local areas that Angkor pursues and implements green energy initiatives," says Weeks. "Furthermore, our goal toward positive cash flow will be advanced with this project's completion."

The operation's full capacity is expected to be determined in the coming weeks.

ABOUT ANGKOR RESOURCES CORPORATION:

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia with multiple licenses in NE quadrant of the country. In 2020, the company received approval and initiated negotiations on Production Sharing Contract (PSC) terms for Block VIII, a 7,300 square kilometre oil and gas license in Cambodia.

CONTACT:

Delayne Weeks, CEO

Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722

Email: da@angkorgold.ca

Website: http://www.angkorresources.ca or follow us on Twitter @AngkorResources

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results of future exploration, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

