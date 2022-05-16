Volatus Capital Corp.[ Provides Update on Share Consolidation

Vancouver, May 16, 2022 - Volatus Capital Corp. (CSE:VC) (the "Company" or "Volatus") announces its common shares will consolidate effective May 18, 2022, on a 4 old for 1 new basis. The record date for the consolidation is May 19, 2022. There is no change in the trading symbol for Volatus. Any fractional shares arising upon the consolidation will be rounded to the nearest whole number of common shares. Outstanding stock options and share purchase warrants will also be adjusted by the consolidation ratio and the respective exercise prices adjusted accordingly.

Letters of transmittal describing the process by which shareholders may obtain new certificates representing their consolidated common shares will be mailed shortly to registered shareholders. Shareholders holding their shares through a broker or other intermediary and consequently not having shares registered in their name will not be required to complete a letter of transmittal.

Following the consolidation and subject to rounding, the Company will have approximately 17,942,352 common shares outstanding and 5,406,250 shares reserved for issuance.

About Volatus Capital Corp.

Volatus is focused on exploration and development of resources in gold and copper in the Toodoggone district of north-central British Columbia, as well as magnesite in South Australia and battery metals that have strong demand profiles in the growing green economy.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Fred Tejada, PGeo

President & CEO Volatus Capital Corp.

Telephone: 778-819-2710

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

