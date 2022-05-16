Gitennes Receives Analyses for Recent Drill Program, New Mosher Gold Property, Chapais-Chibougamau area, Quebec

Visible gold near the top of Hole NM-22-04 may indicate gold mineralization may be related to a large, May 16 2022 - Gitennes Exploration Inc. ("Gitennes" or the "Company") - (TSXV:GIT) announces that analyses have been received on a recent drill program consisting of seven holes totaling 1,002 metres with six of the holes being drilled at the New Mosher Showing (See Figure 1) on its New Mosher gold property, Chapais-Chibougamau area of Quebec.

Results are listed below:



Click Image To View Full Size

Table 1: Gold Results from Phase 2 Drilling



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1 - Phase 2 (2022) drill hole locations in relation to Phase 1 (2021) Drilling.

Anomalous gold values were intersected in broad zones of silica, chlorite and sericite alteration. Traces of arsenopyrite were also noted. Hole NM-22-01 indicates the New Mosher gold zone is still open to the east. From 21.5 m to 37.9 m, 0.33 g/t Au over 16.4m was detected in a zone of strong alteration. This section included 0.51 g/t Au over 7.8 m and 1.47 g/t over 1.05 m (true width is approximately 70% of the intersection).

Hole NM-22-04 was collared approximately 50 m from the New Mosher Showing and coarse visible gold was observed 19 m downhole and is located at the contact of a quartz vein within mafic volcanics. The visible gold section was not sent to the lab so as not to skew analyses; however, the sample will be submitted for metallic sieve analysis in order to determine the size fraction where the gold resides.

It is significant that the visible gold was intersected close to the lake. It has been noted on regional maps that the lake covers a large northwest trending fault zone that may be the source of the gold mineralization on the New Mosher Property. (See Figure 3). A parallel fault runs through the Joe Mann Mine area about 4.5 km to the southwest. Future work will focus on this part of the Property which historically has not been tested.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: Visible gold in NM-22-04 in dry core (Left) and in wet core (Right).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3: Government mapped, northwest trending fault running through New Mosher Property. Similar faults are noted to noted to be in the vicinity of significant gold mineralization such as the Joe Mann Mine.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4 -New Mosher Property and Gitennes other properties in Chapais-Chibougamau area

The New Mosher Property is located 4.5 kilometres from the past producing Joe Mann Mine which produced approximately 1.2 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 8.3 g/t gold(1) plus silver and copper.

(1) Readers are cautioned that the Company has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in the Joe Mann mine and that mineral deposits and production results from the Joe Mann mine are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties or any potential exploitation thereof. Source: Technical Report on the Joe Mann Mining Property dated January 11, 2016, prepared by Geologica Inc.

