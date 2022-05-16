Extension of La Mancha Strategic Loan Facility

16 May 2022 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS), (TSXV:ALTS), (OTC:ALTUF) announces that the maturity date of the strategic loan facility ("Facility") from La Mancha Fund SCSP ("La Mancha") has been extended by six months to 31 December 2022. All other terms of the Facility remain unchanged from those announced on 17 August 2021 and as amended on 14 February 2022. La Mancha is the Company's largest shareholder owning 35.08% of the Company's issued share capital.

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented:

"The extension of the La Mancha Facility to 31 December 2022 provides us with enhanced flexibility to manage our balance sheet while we actively review additional transactions in line with our strategy."

Terms of the Facility

On 17 August 2021, the Company entered into the Facility with La Mancha and drew down US$29 million. The Facility was applied to the acquisition of an effective 0.418% net smelter return royalty interest on the producing Caserones Copper Mine in Chile. The Facility was due to expire on 30 June 2022 and currently bears an annualised interest rate of 10% plus the three month United States dollar London Inter-bank Offered Rate. The Company has already repaid US$5 million of the Facility, reducing the current principal and capitalised interest under the Facility to US$25.75 million.

Related Party Transaction

La Mancha is the Company's largest shareholder with a 35.08% interest and is considered a "related party" pursuant to the AIM Rules for Companies as well as Canadian Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Accordingly, the extension constitutes a related party transaction pursuant to AIM Rule 13 and MI 61-101. The Company believes it is exempt from the requirements under MI 61-101 as the extension was agreed with reasonable commercial terms between the Company and La Mancha as if it were on an arm's length basis and as the Facility is not convertible or repayable into equity of the Company.

The independent directors of Altus, being the directors other than Mr Karim Nasr (being Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of La Mancha) and Mr Gérard De Hert (being Managing Director (Technical Services) of La Mancha), having consulted with the Company's Nominated Adviser, SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP, consider that the terms of the extension from La Mancha are fair and reasonable insofar as Altus's shareholders are concerned. Mr Nasr and Mr De Hert, both Non-Executive Directors of Altus, abstained from the board decision approving the extension.

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is an income generating mining royalty company, with a diversified portfolio of production, pre-production and discovery stage assets. The Company's differentiated approach of generating royalties on its own discoveries in Africa and acquiring royalties globally through financings and acquisitions with third parties has attracted key institutional investor backing. Altus has established a global portfolio comprising 33 royalty interests and 27 project interests across nine countries and nine metals. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organisation of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

