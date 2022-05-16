Fortune Minerals Engages Haywood as Financial Advisor

Haywood engaged to assist Fortune in raising the funds needed to advance the NICO Critical Minerals Project through to a construction decision

Fortune Minerals Ltd. (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) ("Fortune" or the "Company") (www.fortuneminerals.com) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood") to act as financial advisor to the Company to support its near-term financing objectives. Haywood will assist Fortune with seeking to raise the funds needed to execute on the Company's previously announced option to purchase the former steel fabrication plant site in Alberta's Industrial Heartland northeast of Edmonton, where it plans to construct the hydrometallurgical refinery for the NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth-Copper Project ("NICO Project") (see the Company's press release dated January 24, 2022). Haywood will also assist Fortune in its efforts to finance the other activities required to advance development of the NICO Project towards an eventual construction decision, including detailed engineering for an updated feasibility study to support project finance, and completion of the remaining environmental and permitting work, and for general corporate purposes including working capital and debt retirement. The 100%-owned NICO Project is a Canadian, vertically integrated, Critical Minerals development and one of the few cobalt assets in the world that can be developed in a timeframe needed to meet today's cathode chemistries for rechargeable batteries used in the transition to electric vehicles.

Robin Goad, Fortune's President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to be working with Haywood, a leading Canadian metals & mining focused investment bank, to aid in securing near-term financing to support the NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth-Copper Project through to a construction decision. We look forward to collaborating with Haywood and delivering on our corporate objectives."

As partial consideration for the services to be provided by Haywood, the Company agreed to pay Haywood an initial engagement fee of C$50,000 to be satisfied by the issuance of 457,456 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") to Haywood at a deemed price of C$0.1093 per Share (being the 5-day volume weighted average price of Fortune's common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") as at close of trading on May 12, 2022). The Shares will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the issuance of the Shares remains subject to the acceptance of the TSX.

NICO Project:

Fortune has expended more than C$135 million to advance the NICO Project from an in-house discovery to a near-term producer with a 20-year supply of three Critical Minerals (cobalt, bismuth and copper) and more than 1.1 million ounces of in-situ gold. The NICO Project is comprised of a planned mine and mill in Canada's Northwest Territories ("NWT") and a related hydrometallurgical refinery in Alberta that will process metal concentrates from the mine to cobalt sulphate, gold dore, bismuth ingots and oxide, and copper. The Company has received environmental assessment approval and the Type "A" Water License to construct and operate the facilities in the NWT. The recent completion of the C$200 million Tlicho Highway to the community of Whati is a key enabler for the NICO Project, which together with the planned spur road to the mine, will allow metal concentrates to be trucked to the railway for delivery to the Alberta refinery.

In January, 2022, Fortune entered into an option agreement with JFSL Field Services ULC to purchase its former steel fabrication plant in Lamont County, Alberta. This plant has the requisite planning approvals for industrial development and 40,000 square feet of serviced shops and buildings located close to sources of reagents, services and a commutable labour pool to materially reduce costs for the planned refinery and support operations.

About Fortune Minerals:

Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper Critical Minerals project in the NWT and Alberta. Fortune also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Deposit and is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life of the NICO mill and concentrator.

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. This forward-looking information includes statements with respect to, among other things, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, the purchase of the industrial site on which the Company presently intends to construct the hydrometallurgical refinery for the NICO Project, the repayment or restructuring of the Company's current debt, the development of the NICO Project, the potential for expansion of the NICO Deposit and statements regarding drill results and future drilling and assays.

