Multi-Metal Development Ltd. Announces Name Change and Update

Vancouver, May 16, 2022 - Multi-Metal Development Ltd (TSXV: MLY) (OTC Pink: MLYCF) (formerly American CuMo Mining Corp.) is pleased to announce that it has competed its name change from American CuMo Mining Corp. to Multi-Metal Development Ltd.

At the opening of the markets on May 16, 2022, the Company's common shares commenced trading under the new name Multi-Metal Development Ltd. with the same stock symbol "MLY". The Company's new CUSIP number is 62542M106 and its new ISIN number is CA62542M1068. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the launch of a new website, www.multimetdev.com.

Shareholders of the Company are not required to take any actions in connection with the name change as physical and Direct Registration System ("DRS") share certificates in the predecessor company name of American CuMo Mining Corp. ("American CuMo") continue to be enforceable. Should a registered shareholder wish to exchange their share certificates of American CuMo into Multi-Metal Development, they can do the following:

For physical certificates, forward the share certificate(s) along with a cover letter requesting the change of the certificate into the new company name to Computershare at 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1;

Registered shareholders, who hold shares in a DRS form, can contact the Investor Centre number 1-800-564-6253 (CAD and US) or 514-982-7555 (International Direct Dial) to request a new DRS in the company name of Multi-Metal Development Ltd. to be mailed to them; and

Shareholders may also contact the Investor Centre (using the numbers above) to gain online access to their account allowing 24/7 self-serve access.

Update

Upon closing of the Subsidiary financing (see news release dated May 11,2022) CuMo has started work on the ore sorting studies that form part of the overall metallurgical analysis required for a pre-feasibility study. The work will be focused on optimizing ore sorting techniques to determine the optimal percentages of mined material that could be sent to the mill for processing. In the current 43-101 Independent Preliminary Economic Analysis (SRK, June 2020) approximately 72% of the material mined is designed to be sent for processing in a 150,000 ton per day mill. The purpose of the ore sorting study is to optimize and reduce this amount of material processed and reduce the size of the mill and corresponding Capex, while maintaining the metal production. Initial work will focus on visually analyzing all holes drilled to date to determine the percentages of material that could be processed. This will be followed by physical scanning using combinations of various techniques for bulk and particle sorting to confirm those percentages by actual grades. Previous preliminary work has shown that ore sorting is a workable process at CuMo (see news release January 24, 2017). The overall aim of the program is to reduce the mill size and thus the capital cost of the processing component.

With the significant increase the metal prices third party interest in both of Multi-Metal projects, Cumo and Bleiberg, has increased and discussions are on going in regard to potential financings and joint ventures.

Shaun M. Dykes, M.Sc. (Eng), P.Geo., President and CEO of the Company, is the designated qualified person for the CuMo and Bleiberg Projects and has prepared the technical information contained in this news release.

About Multi-Metal Development Ltd ("MultiMet")

MultiMet is focused on advancing its CuMo Project towards feasibility and working on its Bleiberg project in Austria. Management is continuing to build an even stronger foundation from which to move the Company and its projects forward. For more information, please visit www.multimetdev.com.

