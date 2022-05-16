Advance Lithium Provides a Corporate Update

Kamloops, May 16, 2022 - Advance Lithium Corp. (TSXV: AALI) ("Advance Lithium" or "the Company") announces that the non-brokered private placement offering of 6,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a price per share of $0.05 for gross proceeds of $300,000, as previously announced April 13, 2022, is not proceeding.

For further information, please contact: Allan Barry Laboucan

President and CEO

Phone 492-238-5282 (Direct-Mexico Cell)

Email: allan@advancegold.ca

www.advancelithiumcorp.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124188