Athabasca Minerals Announces Executive Appointments: Chief Financial Officer and VP AMI RockChain

Edmonton, May 16, 2022 - Athabasca Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AMI) ("AMI", "Athabasca" or the "Corporation") an integrated group of companies that develops & delivers industrial minerals, sand & gravel products, technical services, transportation and supply-chain solutions announces the following appointments:

David Churchill, as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Philip Schuman, as Vice President, AMI RockChain Inc.

Mr. David Churchill, CPA, CA, ICD.D is a senior financial & accounting executive and joins Athabasca with more than 30 years experience spanning multiple sectors, including oil & gas services, manufacturing & construction, maintenance & environmental services, and public practice. Mr. Churchill was formerly the CFO for CEDA and Tarpon Energy Services respectively, Vice-President Financial Operations & Corporate Secretary for Anthem Properties Group, and senior manager at KPMG. He also sits on the Board of the Hull Child and Family Foundation, serving as the Board Chair. Mr. Churchill is a Chartered Accountant and holds a CPA designation as well as ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Philip Schuman, MBA, CIP joins the Corporation as Vice-President, AMI RockChain. Mr. Schuman brings 10 years experience in marketing and financial services as an executive, with a recent history of growing a privately held financial services company across Western Canada. Mr. Schuman will be focused on growing and advancing AMI RockChain's expanding business portfolio serving the needs of industry and municipalities across Canada, which includes planned launches of RockChainTM Financial, RockChainTM Co-Op, RockChainTM Asset Sales, RockChainTM Logistics, and RockChainTM SaaS (Software as a Solution), currently in development. Mr. Schuman is actively involved in community and stakeholder leadership roles including as Board Director, Piikani Investment Corporation for the Piikani First Nation, and as President & Chairman of the Board for Alberta Sports & Recreation Association for the Blind.

Mark Smith, P.Eng, MBA has decided to pursue new career opportunities. The Corporation thanks Mr. Smith for his contributions and service as CFO for the past 3 years.

Robert Beekhuizen, Chief Executive Officer of Athabasca Minerals states: "these are exciting times for AMI, as we continue to grow our business portfolio, and expand our products and services across Canada. I'm extremely pleased to have David Churchill and Philip Schuman join the company in their roles as CFO and Vice-President, AMI RockChain respectively. The increasing demands on our business growth warrant the executive additions, including our focus on emerging strategic opportunities."

ABOUT ATHABASCA MINERALS INC.

Athabasca Minerals is an integrated group of companies capable of full life-cycle development and supply of aggregates and industrial minerals. The Corporation is comprised of the following business units: AMI Silica, (www.amisilica.com) with resource holdings and business interests in Alberta, North-East BC, and the United States; AMI Aggregates, with aggregates from its corporate pits and which manages the Coffey Lake Public Pit for the Government of Alberta; Métis North Sand & Gravel which is a strategic partnership with the McKay Métis Group to deliver aggregates to the energy, infrastructure, and construction sectors in the Wood Buffalo region; AMI RockChain, a technology-enabled business using its proprietary RockChain™ digital platform, automated supply-chain and logistics solutions, quality-assurance & safety programs to deliver products across Canada; and TerraShift Engineering which conducts resource exploration, regulatory, mining, environmental and reclamation engineering for a growing nation-wide customer base and is also the developer of its proprietary TerraMaps™ software.

