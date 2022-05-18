Arianne Phosphate Optimizes The Production Of Its Phosphate Concentrate For Specialty Markets

-process will allow for concentrate to specifically target agricultural and specialty applications

SAGUENAY, QC, May 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Arianne Phosphate (the "Company" or "Arianne") (TSXV: DAN) (OTC: DRRSF) (FRANKFURT: JE9N), a development-stage phosphate mining company, advancing its Lac à Paul project in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, is pleased to announce that it has successfully tested an enhanced process that will allow the Company to optimize its high-purity phosphate concentrate for specific end markets.

Working with Corem, a Quebec-based Company specializing in mineral processing, Arianne produced both a low MER (minor element ratio) and higher MER phosphate concentrate using high intensity magnetic separation. The results demonstrated that Arianne's phosphate concentrate can be further optimized to meet target markets with an easy addition to the process flowsheet. The low MER material is of interest to those looking for specialty phosphate applications, such as high-purity acid used in lithium-iron-phosphate ("LFP") batteries while, the higher MER concentrate would be of interest for direct application fertilizers, as it would be higher in beneficial micronutrients such as iron.

"Due to the nature of Arianne's phosphate concentrate, the Company has been approached by participants outside of the traditional fertilizer industry," said Brian Ostroff, President of Arianne. "With this work complete, Arianne continues to demonstrate the superiority of its phosphate concentrate and will allow the Company to produce a concentrate specifically targeted for its end use. Further, by opening up additional premium markets, it allows greater commercial opportunities for our investors and stakeholders at a time when macro events have driven phosphate demand and, forced buyers to try and secure their supplies from safer geopolitical jurisdictions."

As well, Arianne today has announced a grant of 500,000 stock options to Mr. Jeffrey Beck, CEO of Arianne Phosphate and are in lieu of any salary or cash remuneration. These Options entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company until May 17, 2032 at a price of $0.55 per share, this being the closing price of the Company's shares on the trading day preceding the date of the grant. The Options are subject to a vesting period and are also subject to regulatory approval. Mr. Beck added, "after having spent the last year at Arianne and watching its progression, the ability to tie my remuneration to the future fortunes of the Company, was a welcomed opportunity."

About Arianne Phosphate:

Arianne Phosphate ("Arianne Phosphate Inc.") (www.arianne-inc.com) is developing the Lac à Paul phosphate deposits located approximately 200 km north of the Saguenay/Lac St. Jean area of Quebec, Canada. These deposits will produce a high quality igneous apatite concentrate grading 39% P 2 O 5 with little or no contaminants (Feasibility Study released in 2013). The Company has 189,969,848 shares outstanding.

Qualified Person

Raphael Gaudreault, eng., Qualified Person by NI 43-101, has approved this release. Mr. Gaudreault is also the Company's Chief Operating Officer.

