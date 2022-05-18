The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Nextech AR Solutions, Else Nutrition, Banyan Gold, Eat Well Group, and Trillion Energy

VANCOUVER, May 18, 2022 - The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Nextech AR Solutions, Else Nutrition, Banyan Gold, Eat Well Group, and Trillion Energy on their latest news.

Nextech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR) (OTCQB:NEXCF) reports Q1 results

Nextech AR Solutions (NTAR) has reported financial and operating results for Q1 2022. Highlights include a 62 per cent increase in revenue growth and record Q1 annual recurring or repeat revenue of $1,346,000. CEO Evan Gappelberg joined Coreena Robertson to highlight the company's results and discuss the outlook for Q2.

Else Nutrition (TSX:BABY) releases Q1 financial results

Else Nutrition (BABY) reported first-quarter 2022 financial results for the period ending March 31, 2022. Highlights include revenues of $1.6M and an expanded U.S. retail and online presence. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO of Else Nutrition commented on the results, discussed the upcoming quarter and highlighted how Else is helping address the shortage of infant formula in the U.S.

Banyan Gold (TSXV:BYN) announces updated MRE for the AurMac Property

Banyan Gold (BYN) has announced an updated mineral resource estimate for the company's AurMac Property ‎located in Yukon. The updated Resource Estimate comprises a total inferred mineral resource of 3,990,000 ‎ounces of gold on the property. Tara Christie, President and CEO of Banyan Gold, sat down with Folake Ekwubiri to discuss the news.

Eat Well Group's (CSE:EWG) Amara Organic Foods now available on Kroger's eCommerce platforms

Eat Well Group (EWG) portfolio company, Amara Organic Foods is available on Kroger's eCommerce platforms, Kroger.com and Vitacost.com. Kroger is one of the largest retailers in the United States with more than 2,750 grocery retail stores. Daniel Brody, Co-founder & Director of Eat Well Group sat down with Coreena Robertson to discuss the news.

Trillion Energy (CSE:TCF) secures rig for SASB drilling program

Trillion Energy (TCF) subsidiary, Park Place Energy Turkey Limited has signed an offshore drilling services contract with Romanian based GSP Offshore SRL. GSP Offshore will provide a jack-up rig for Trillion's 2022 - 2023 drilling program on its SASB natural gas field located offshore Turkey. Art Halleran, Trillion's CEO, sat down with Folake Ekwubiri to discuss the news.

