Colibri Announces AGM Postponed Due to FFCTO and TSXV Trading Suspension

Dieppe, May 18, 2022 - Colibri Resource Corp. (TSXV: CBI) ("Colibri" or the "Company") Further to the Company's news release disseminated on April 29, 2022, Colibri announces that, as a result of a Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order issued by the New Brunswick Financial and Consumer Services Commission on May 11, 2022 and a suspension in trading imposed by the TSX Venture Exchange on May 12, 2022, it has postponed its annual general meeting originally scheduled for June 23, 2022. A revised meeting date will be announced once the Company has moved closer towards a definitive completion and filing date for its audited financial statements for the period ending December 31, 2021 and its interim financial statements for the 3 month period ending March 31, 2022.

About Colibri Resource Corporation

Colibri is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V (CBI) and is focused on acquiring and exploring prospective gold & silver properties in Mexico. The Company has six exploration projects of which five currently have exploration programs being executed in 2022. (1) The flagship Evelyn Gold Project is 100% owned and explored by Colibri, (2) the Pilar Gold & Silver Project (optioned to Tocvan Ventures Corp. - (CSE: TOC), (3) the El Mezquite Gold & Silver Project, (4) the Jackie Gold & Silver Project, and (5) the Diamante Gold & Silver Project. 3,4, and 5 are subject to earn-in agreements by Silver Spruce Resources Inc. - (TSXV: SSE).

For more information about all Company projects please visit: www.colibriresource.com.

