LITHIUM CHILE Announces Stock Option Grants and Filing of Early Warning Report

CALGARY, May 18, 2022 - Lithium Chile Inc. (TSXV:LITH) (OTC:LTMCF) ("Lithium Chile" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted 1,500,000 stock options to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. The stock options are issued with an exercise price of $0.76 and will expire May 17, 2027.

Early Warning Report

In connection with the closing of a private placement ("Private Placement") on May 16, 2022, the Company issued 29,380,000 common shares ("Common Shares") at a price of $0.95 per Common Share to Chengze Lithium International Limited ("Chengze"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Chengxin Lithium Group, for total consideration of $27,911,000.

Prior to the closing of the Private Placement, Chengze owned 8,571,440 Common Shares, representing 5.14% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares at that time.

Immediately after the closing of the Private Placement, Chengze owned 37,951,440 Common Shares, representing 19.35% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Common Shares are being held by Chengze for investment purposes and Chengze intends to increase or decrease its holdings in the Company depending on market conditions and as circumstances warrant.

A report respecting this acquisition has been filed with the applicable securities commissions using the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) and is available for viewing on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile is advancing a lithium property portfolio consisting of 80,938 hectares covering sections of 11 salars and 2 laguna complexes in Chile and 23,300 hectares in Argentina.

Lithium Chile also owns 5 properties, totaling 22,429 hectares that are prospective for gold, silver and copper. Exploration efforts are continuing on Lithium Chile's Carmona gold/silver/copper property which lies in the heart of the Chilean mega porphyry gold/ silver/copper belt.

Lithium Chile's common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "LITH" and on the OTC-BB under the symbol "LTMCF".

To find out more about Lithium Chile Inc., please contact Steven Cochrane, President and CEO via email: steve@lithiumchile.ca, Jose de Castro Alem, Argentina Manager via email jdecastroalem@gmail.com or Michelle DeCecco, Vice President of Corporate Development via email michelle@lithiumchile.ca or at 403-390-9095.

Forward Looking Statements

