Graphano Intersects 6.61% Graphite Over 4 Metres at the LAB Graphite Project

Vancouver, May 19, 2022 - Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL) (OTCQB: GELEF) (FSE: 97G0) ("Graphano Energy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results of its Phase 1 drill program on Zone 4 on its 100% owned Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite Property (the "LAB Property" or the "Property") in Quebec. A total of 12 drill holes were completed on Zone 4 (see Figure 1). Highlights are provided below.

Highlights (see Tables 1 and 2 for details):

Eastern Zone 4 Target

Drill Hole LB22-09 intersected 4.50 % graphitic carbon (Cg) over 7.0 metres at 4.0 metre (m) drilled depth including 6.61% Cg over 4.0 m;

Drill Hole LB22-10 intersected 4.13% Cg over 3.0 m at 10 m drilled depth, including 8.85% Cg over 1.0 m;

Drill Hole LB22-13 intersected 7.2% Cg over 2.3 m at 28.2 m drilled depth;

Drill Hole LB22-14 intersected 4.69% Cg over 2.0 m at 26.0 m

Drill Hole LB22-15 intersected two zones as follows:

Top zone of 8.78% Cg over 0.8 m at 13.9 m; and

Lower zone of 8.83% Cg over 2.6 m at 37.65 m.

Drill Hole LB22-01 intersected 2.46% Cg over 3.0 m at 11 m drilled depth, including 4.97% Cg over 1.0 m

Western Zone 4 Target

Drill Hole LB22-02 intersected 3.91% Cg over 1.0 m at 42 m drilled depth.

(Note: All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to true width).

Zone 4 on the Property is one of the seven target areas identified as a result of 2015 airborne high-resolution heliborne magnetic (MAG) and time-domain electromagnetic (TDEM) survey completed on the LAB Property (see Figure 2). These targets were further explored through ground geophysical surveying, trenching and sampling. The majority of drill holes completed on the Eastern Zone 4 target intersected a near surface, flat lying mineralized horizon ranging from 2.0 metres to 7.0 metres in thickness (core length) over a 75 m width and 200 m length, thus far, and remains open to the east and north as indicated by the airborne EM survey. Due to complex structural folding on the Western Zone 4 target, the geophysical conductive trend and corresponding high grade surface showings discovered during prospecting were harder to ascertain. The Company intends to carry out detailed geological mapping in the summer to better understand the area's structure and stratigraphic correlations while completing further exploration work targeting the other six target areas on the Property. The graphite mineralization observed during drilling is hosted within a sequence of paragneiss and recrystallized limestone units.

Luisa Moreno, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated: "We are pleased to find graphite mineralization of significant grade and extent in Zone 4, which seems to be near surface and extending North and towards the East. We are optimistic that we will continue to observe increasingly thicker mineralization zones near the surface. The western part of Zone 4 does seem to exhibit complex structural geological folding and it will require more groundwork. In the coming days we will be releasing the results from Zone 1, as well as details about exploration work in the additional five zones, and around the historical resource. We are focused on defining new graphite resources at Lac Aux Bouleaux, with the aim of demonstrating a sufficient resource to bring additional and critical graphite production to the district and support the upcoming graphite demand for the EV market."

All drill core samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario, for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories' Code 4F-C Graphitic, analyzing C-Graphite (infrared) in which samples are subjected to a multistage furnace treatment to remove all forms of carbon with the exception of graphitic carbon; and C-Total (infrared). ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory. The core samples also include field duplicates and blanks for quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) purposes.





Figure 1 - Zone 4 Drill Hole Map



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8293/124601_69a223ee74cb9bd4_002full.jpg

Table 1: Drill Hole Results

Drill Hole ID Depth From

(m) Depth To

(m) C-Graph

(%) Comments LB22-01 11 12 1.66 3 metres with average grade of 2.46% Cg at 11 m including one metre with 4.97% Cg at 13 m LB22-01 12 13 0.75

LB22-01 13 14 4.97

LB22-01 98 99 0.86

LB22-01 99 100 2.26 2 metres with average grade of 2.01% Cg at 99 m LB22-01 100 101 1.77

LB22-01 101 102 0.71

LB22-02 20 21 0.63

LB22-02 21 22 1.31

LB22-02 22 23 0.84

LB22-02 39 40 1.11

LB22-02 40 41 0.29

LB22-02 41 42 0.23

LB22-02 42 43 3.91 One metre with 3.91% Cg at 42 metres LB22-02 43 44 0.44

LB22-02 50 51 0.22

LB22-02 51 52 1.26

LB22-02 52 53 0.55

LB22-02 68 69 0.05

LB22-02 69 70 1.09

LB22-02 70 71 0.64

LB22-02 71 72 1.99

LB22-02 72 73 0.99

LB22-03 11 12 0.2 No significant graphite mineralization LB22-03 12 13 1.01

LB22-03 22 23 0.2

LB22-03 94 95 0.33

LB22-03 95 96 1.71

LB22-03 97 98 0.98

Abandoned LB22-05 54 55 0.39 No significant graphite mineralization LB22-05 55 56 1.24

LB22-05 56 57 0.91

LB22-05 62 63 0.49

LB22-05 63 64 1.01

LB22-05 64 65 0.28

LB22-05 90 91 0.55

LB22-05 91 92 1.01

LB22-05 92 93 1.79

LB22-05 93 94 0.61

LB22-05 103 104 0.41

LB22-05 104 105 1.07

LB22-05 105 106 0.14

LB22-05 123.3 124.3 0.61

LB22-06 5 6 1.09 No significant graphite mineralization LB22-06 6 7 0.27

LB22-06 7 7.9 1.76

LB22-06 11.6 12.5 0.85

LB22-06 62 63 0.77

LB22-06 64 64.5 1.88

Not completed LB22-08 18 19 0.37 No significant graphite mineralization LB22-08 19 20 1.21

LB22-08 20 21 1.01

LB22-08 24 25 0.69

LB22-08 68 69 1

LB22-08 69 70 1.87

LB22-09 3 4 0.08

LB22-09 4 5 3.87

LB22-09 5 6 0.91

LB22-09 6 7 0.26

LB22-09 7 8 9.47 4 metres with average grade of 6.61% Cg at 7 m LB22-09 8 9 9.61

LB22-09 9 10 5.32

LB22-09 10 11 2.04

LB22-09 36 37 0.47

LB22-09 37 38 1.02

LB22-09 39 40 0.1

LB22-10 9 10 0.84

LB22-10 10 11 1.29 3 metres with average grade of 4.13% Cg at 10 m including one metre with 8.85% Cg at 11 m LB22-10 11 12 8.85

LB22-10 12 13 2.27

LB22-10 13 14 0.29

LB22-10 18 19 1.02

LB22-10 34 35 0.57

LB22-11 3 4 1.31 No significant graphite mineralization LB22-11 10 11 0.32

Not completed LB22-13 9 10 0.96

LB22-13 10 11 1.87

LB22-13 11 12 1.74

LB22-13 13 14 0.92

LB22-13 duplicata 659

1.07

LB22-13 14 15 1.1

LB22-13 15 16 1.15

LB22-13 16 17 1.34

LB22-13 17 18 1.73

LB22-13 18 19 0.89

LB22-13 19 20 1.11

LB22-13 20 21 1.13

LB22-13 21 22 0.79

LB22-13 27 28.2 0.15

LB22-13 28.2 29 5.39 2.3 metres with average grade of 7.2% Cg at 28.2 m LB22-13 29 30 8.58

LB22-13 30 30.5 7.5

LB22-13 32 33.2 0.4

LB22-13 36.75 37.7 2.01

LB22-13 40.4 41.2 0.99

LB22-14 0.85 1.55 1.97

LB22-14 19 20 1.18

LB22-14 25.29 26 0.7

LB22-14 26 26.92 1.87 2.0 metres with average grade of 4.69% Cg at 26 m LB22-14 26.92 28 7.5

LB22-14 44.4 45.5 1.12

LB22-15 13 13.9 0.73

LB22-15 13.9 14.7 8.78 0.8 metres with average grade of 8.78% Cg at 13.9 m LB22-15 14.7 15.2 < 0.05

LB22-15 20.3 21 0.95

LB22-15 21 21.7 1.12

LB22-15 23 24 1.42

LB22-15 24 25 1.82

LB22-15 25 26 0.42

LB22-15 37 37.65 1.26

LB22-15 37.65 38.45 14.5 2.6 metres with average grade of 8.83% Cg at 37.65 m including 0.8 metre with 14.5% Cg at 37.65 m and 13.2% Cg over 0.55 m at 39 m LB22-15 38.45 39 0.82

LB22-15 39 39.55 13.2

LB22-15 39.55 40.25 5.22

LB22-15 40.25 40.7 1.17

LB22-15 40.7 41.5 0.35



Table 2: Drill Collar Locations, Elevation, Azimuths, Dip and Depth

UTM Nad83, zone 18 Drill

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth LB22-01 457322.7 5133718 280.165 113 -42 150 LB22-02 457279.2 5133746 281.486 300 -43 150 LB22-03 457280 5133683 281.779 112 -42 150 LB22-04 457331.8 5133820 283.065 120 -42 31 LB22-05 457332.3 5133823 279.226 111 -42 151.8 LB22-06 457331.7 5133822 282.411 113 -65 135 LB22-07 457274.6 5133641 278.913 293 -42 159 LB22-08 457301.3 5133849 284.982 317 -41 174 LB22-09 457367.5 5133703 273.51 300 -51 48 LB22-10 457383 5133690 274.553 294 -47 47.8 LB22-11 457355.6 5133646 278.573 302 -50 42 LB22-12 457360.2 5133617 272.186 294 -44 45 LB22-13 457376.9 5133799 274.557 296 -50 48 LB22-14 457382.6 5133784 276.402 296 -50 48 LB22-15 457401.7 5133832 284.755 300 -47 51





Figure 2 - 2015 Airborne Survey Target Areas



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8293/124601_69a223ee74cb9bd4_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Martin Ethier, Géo (#1520) who is a Member of the Order of Geologists of Québec and a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, and Afzaal Pirzada, who is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia with license No. 28657 (OGQ License Number 01917).

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd. is an exploration and development company that is focused on evaluating, acquiring and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production.

Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. The Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada's only producing graphite mine, in Quebec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, the Company is developing its project to meet the demands of the future.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/124601