Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

19.05.2022  |  Accesswire

Good Financial Performance Despite Impact of Energy Prices, Inflation and Transport Sector Strike

NICOSIA, May 19, 2022 - Mining Plc (AIM:ATYM); (TSX:AYM) is pleased to announce its unaudited quarterly results for the three months ended 31 March 2022 ("Q1 2022" or "Period"), together with its unaudited interim financial statements for Q1 2022.

The Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended 31 March 2022 are also available under the Company´s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Atalaya's website at www.atalayamining.com.

Highlights

  • Good financial performance including cash flows from operating activities of €28.3 million, despite unprecedented energy costs, inflationary pressures and transport sector strike
  • Continued to strengthen the balance sheet, with net cash position growing to €86.8 million
  • Maintaining 2022 full year operational outlook including copper production of 54 - 56 kt
  • Growth pipeline advancing as outlined in the April 2022 announcements of new Mineral Resource Estimates for higher grade Riotinto District deposits - San Dionisio, San Antonio and Proyecto Masa Valverde

Q1 2022 Financial Results Summary

Quarter ended 31 March

Unit

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

%

Revenues from operations

€k

86,251

97,380

(11.4%)

Operating costs

€k

(54,789)

(48,026)

14.1%

EBITDA

€k

26,712

47,443

(43.7%)

Profit for the period

€k

18,257

33,702

(45.8%)

Basic earnings per share

€ cents/share

13.5

24.5

(44.9%)

Cash flows from operating activities

€k

28,298

36,803

(23.1%)

Cash flows used in investing activities (1)

€k

(7,552)

(63,930)

(88.2%)

Cash flows from financing activities

€k

(2,378)

52,948

(104.5%)

Net cash position (2)

€k

86,836

10,588

720.1%

Working capital surplus

€k

120,124

61,028

96.8%

Average realised copper price

US$/lb

4.42

3.62

22.2%

Cu concentrate produced

tonnes

54,209

67,260

(19.4%)

Cu production

tonnes

11,461

13,979

(18.0%)

Cash costs

US$/lb payable

3.33

2.04

63.5%

All-In Sustaining Costs ("AISC")

US$/lb payable

3.59

2.46

46.0%

Quarter ended 31 March

Unit

Q1 2022

Q1 2021

%

Revenues from operations

€k

86,251

97,380

(11.4%)

Operating costs

€k

(54,789)

(48,026)

14.1%

EBITDA

€k

26,712

47,443

(43.7%)

Profit for the period

€k

18,257

33,702

(45.8%)

Basic earnings per share

€ cents/share

13.5

24.5

(44.9%)

Cash flows from operating activities

€k

28,298

36,803

(23.1%)

Cash flows used in investing activities (1)

€k

(7,552)

(63,930)

(88.2%)

Cash flows from financing activities

€k

(2,378)

52,948

(104.5%)

Net cash position (2)

€k

86,836

10,588

720.1%

Working capital surplus

€k

120,124

61,028

96.8%

Average realised copper price

US$/lb

4.42

3.62

22.2%

Cu concentrate produced

tonnes

54,209

67,260

(19.4%)

Cu production

tonnes

11,461

13,979

(18.0%)

Cash costs

US$/lb payable

3.33

2.04

63.5%

All-In Sustaining Costs ("AISC")

US$/lb payable

3.59

2.46

46.0%
  1. Q1 2021 includes €53 million early payment of the Deferred Consideration to Astor.
  2. Includes restricted cash and bank borrowings at 31 March 2022 and 31 March 2021.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement text:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0290M_1-2022-5-18.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atalaya Mining plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701971/Atalaya-Mining-PLC-Announces-Q1-2022-Financial-Results


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Atalaya Mining plc

Atalaya Mining plc
Bergbau
Zypern
A142QE
CY0106002112
www.atalayamining.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap