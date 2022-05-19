Artemis Gold Announces Filing Of Q1 2022 Financial Results

VANCOUVER, May 19, 2022 - Artemis Gold Inc. - May 19, 2022 (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its interim financial results for the three months ending March 31, 2022. The Company's interim consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 are available for review on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.artemisgoldinc.com).
As presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements, the Company reported a cash and cash equivalents balance of $119.8 million as at March 31, 2022.
All figures presented in Canadian Dollars, unless specified otherwise
