NMG Releases 2021 ESG Report and Provides Notice of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

NMG's 2021 ESG Report provides a transparent and comparative overview of the Company's performance on material topics such as climate action, governance, community participation, energy and water management, among others.

The Company demonstrates progress on its sustainability initiatives and builds on Moody's recommendations following the A2 - Robust Sustainability Rating received.

NMG's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on June 16, 2022; link provided below and via the Company's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular.

Dedicated to powering a cleaner future, NMG is working towards establishing a local, responsible, carbon-neutral and reliable source of advanced graphite materials to support global decarbonization.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG", "Nouveau Monde" or the "Company") (NYSE: NMG, TSXV: NOU) presents shareholders and stakeholders with its 2021 ESG Report documenting its impact, contribution and managerial approach in relation to key environmental, social and governance ("ESG") topics ahead of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders.

Consult NMG's 2021 ESG Report at https://nmg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/NMG-2021-ESG-Report.pdf (Graphic: Business Wire)

Dedicated to powering a cleaner future, NMG continually seeks to elevate the environmental and ethical DNA of its processes, products, and practices. The Company has strengthened its sustainability practices and disclosure on the back of the positive feedback received by Moody's ESG Solutions earlier this year.

Arne H Frandsen, Chair of NMG, commented: "Against a backdrop of major global disruptions and challenges, we made considerable headway in 2021 towards our vision of driving the transition to a green future through sustainable zero-carbon solutions. We are striving to drive the emergence of a new advanced materials sector powered by clean energies, developed in partnership with communities and aiming at circularity. "

Following its extensive assessment, Moody's provided a Sustainability Rating of A2 ('Robust'), the second-highest grade on its rating scale, to NMG. In its opinion, Moody's highlighted the integration of ESG factors in the Company's strategy, operations, and risk management, a rising demand from investors, asset managers, securities regulators and civil society. It should be noted that NMG's ESG reporting rate is almost 20% above its sector average, demonstrating an adequate identification of material issues and due consideration for transparency.

In addition to its unwavering Zero-Harm Philosophy, NMG advanced its 2021-2023 Sustainability Action Plan, issued its Climate Action Plan 2022-2030 that maps its transition from carbon neutrality to Net Zero and reinforced its policies, structures and programs to align the Company with the best-in-class ESG practices. Through its 2021 ESG Report, NMG has also set targets to improve its ownership and stewardship of material issues such as diversity and inclusion, environmental management, Indigenous partnership, biodiversity and responsibility towards its supply chain.

Eric Desaulniers, Founder, President, and CEO of NMG, added: "With our sight on the next phase of our development, we have set targets to continuously enhance our performance and leadership. There are exciting milestones ahead for NMG with the upcoming commissioning of our Phase-1 coating unit, completing our integrated 2,000 tpa anode material production line, and the release of our updated feasibility study for our ore-to-battery-material Phase-2 operations. I am confident in the team we have assembled to lead this next phase of our growth, with an uncompromising focus on safety, discipline, and efficiency to meet the market's demand for responsibly-extracted, environmentally-transformed, and fully traceable battery materials."

NMG's disclosure is aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI"), the SASB Standards for the Metals & Mining sector, and the UN Global Compact. The Company acknowledges the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and intends to gradually implement that framework into its reporting, along with the to-be-published GRI Sector Standard for Mining and the Mining Association of Canada's Towards Sustainable Mining initiative. NMG also monitors the work of the International Sustainability Standards Board, the Canadian Securities Administrators and the Securities Exchange Commission on upcoming climate-related disclosure requirements.

Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

NMG will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. (Eastern Time) via live webcast online at https://web.lumiagm.com/447507053. Shareholders can also attend the session in person at 600 Forex Road, Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Québec, J0K 3B0; confirmation of attendance is required at info@nmg.com.

Items on the agenda include (a) the presentation of the Company's consolidated audited financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 and the independent auditor's report thereon; (b) the election of directors named in the management information circular; (c) the appointment of the external auditor; and (d) the ratification of the Company's stock option plan.

The meeting will be complemented with a corporate presentation by President and CEO Eric Desaulniers providing an update on the Company's key projects, commercial engagement and growth plan.

Shareholders entitled to vote at the meeting will be those who are shareholders as at the close of business on the record date, being May 2, 2022. Electronic copies of the notice of meeting, the management information circular, the proxy form, the voting instruction form and the financial statements may be found on the Company's SEDAR and EDGAR profile, NMG's website and at www.meetingdocuments.com/TSXT/NOU. The Company's financial reports, 2021 Annual Report and 2021 ESG Report are also posted online via SEDAR and EDGAR for ease of consultation.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

NMG is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated source of carbon-neutral battery anode material in Québec, Canada for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With low-cost operations and enviable ESG standards, NMG aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability. www.NMG.com

Further information regarding the Company is available in the SEDAR database (www.sedar.com), and for United States readers on EDGAR (www.sec.gov), and on the Company's website at: www.NMG.com

