Supernova Commences Exploration at Lac Saint Simon Lithium Property

Vancouver, May 19, 2022 - Supernova Metals Corp. ("Supernova" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUPR) (OTC:ABETF) (Frankfurt:A1S.F) is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced an initial exploration program at its Lac Saint Simon lithium property ("LSS Property") in Quebec, located approximately five kilometres north of the Whabouchi Lithium deposit, currently being advanced by Nemaska Lithium. Previous work conducted in the area of the LSS Property has identified several granitic phases on the property. The 2022 program will be comprised primarily of geological mapping, prospecting and rock and soil sampling designed to determine if any prospective spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes are present on the property which are the host for lithium mineralization at nearby Whabouchi.

Sean McGrath, CEO of Supernova, commented: "We are excited to start exploring the LSS Property. There is tremendous interest in lithium and the potential for domestic supply in a mining friendly jurisdiction like Quebec is very appealing. We will update shareholders as results are received."

About Lac Saint Simon

The LSS property is located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istchee region of Quebec. The LSS property consists of 9 mineral claims totaling approximately 480 hectares and has a historic NI 43-101 technical report completed in May 2017. The property is only 2km from the boundary of Nemaska Lithium's Whabouchi Project ("Whabouchi"). According to Nemaska, Whabouchi is one of the most important spodumene lithium hard rock deposits in the world both in volume and grade and hosts a Proven and Probable open pit mineral reserve of 27.9 million Tonnes grading 1.33% Li2O as disclosed in a 2019 NI 43-101 Technical Report that was filed on SEDAR on August 19, 2019. In 2017 a 56.6 line km airborne magnetic drone based survey identified two main dipole anomalies on the LSS property, which when matched with the general geology of the area and considering the size of the anomalies, likely represent geological features such as fault zones and a dyke system. The information from the survey will assist in a program of geological mapping and prospecting to potentially identify prospective lithium-bearing pegmatite dykes on the property. The most prospective geology appears to be potential pegmatite dykes within pink granite in the southern part of the property. This area will be targeted for follow up. Generally, lithium mineralization in the region has been concentrated in pegmatites, with nearby Whabouchi being the classic example.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Roger March, PGeo and a Director of Supernova. Mr. March is the qualified person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About SUPERNOVA

SUPERNOVA is a resource exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing natural resources opportunities within North America.

