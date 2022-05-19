CMX Announces Media Marketing Contract and New Transfer Agent

CALGARY, May 19, 2022 - CMX Gold and Silver Corp. (CSE:CXC); (CNSX:CXC.CN); (OTC:CXXMF) ("CMX" or the "Company") announces that it has retained the services of Dig Media Inc., doing business as Investing News Network ("INN") for an investor marketing and advertising campaign. INN will provide on-line marketing, advertising and investor awareness services to the Company for the purposes of informing investors about CMX and activities on its 100%-owned Clayton Silver Project in Idaho, USA. The contract with INN is for a twelve-month digital media campaign at a monthly cost of $6,000 that ends on April 25, 2023.

INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. The on-line awareness campaign is intended to help investors discover and learn more about CMX. The campaign will only provide investors with previously disclosed factual information concerning CMX. Investors are encouraged to fully review all of the Company's publicly available disclosure filings, which are available on SEDAR or CMX's website: www.cmxgoldandsilver.com.

Effective May 19, 2022, CMX has changed its registrar and transfer agent for its securities to Olympia Trust Company of Calgary, Alberta.

About the Clayton Silver Project

CMX's major asset is the 100%-owned Clayton Silver Property located in the mining-friendly State of Idaho, USA. The property comprises approximately 684 acres in Custer County in south-central Idaho, including the former Clayton silver-lead-zinc mine. The Clayton Mine was developed on eight levels to a depth of 1,100 feet below surface and is comprised of approximately 19,690 feet of underground development. Two major ore bodies were partially mined: the "South Ore Body" and the "North Ore Body".

The recorded production from the Clayton Mine included 7,031,110 oz silver, 86,771,527 lbs lead, 28,172,211 lbs zinc, 1,664,177 lbs copper, and minor amounts of gold from an estimated 2,145,652 tonnes of ore mined between 1934 and 1985. Very little exploration has been carried out previously on the Clayton Silver Property. Significant potential is demonstrated in hole 1501-A, drilled in the mid-1960's, which penetrated the mineralized zone at 1,425 feet. At that depth, the hole intercepted 22 feet of 4.07 oz Ag/t, 5.75% lead and 5.37% zinc (note: true width is unknown).

