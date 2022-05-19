Silver Range Resources Ltd. Announces Issuance of Shares for Services

VANCOUVER, May 19, 2022 - Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SNG) ("Silver Range") announces, further to its May 11, 2022 news release, that it has received acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for the issuance of 196,581 shares to Paladin Geoscience Corp. ("Paladin"), a private company controlled by Michael A. Power, Silver Range's President and Chief Executive Officer, pursuant to a "Shares for Services Agreement".

These shares were issued at deemed prices per share ranging from $0.1181 to $0.1444, being the market prices of Silver Range's shares as traded on the Exchange as calculated at the end of each month in which such services were provided, minus 50% of the discount permitted under applicable Exchange Policies, and were issued in partial consideration for geological and other consulting services provided to Silver Range by Paladin during the period October 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022. These shares are subject to a hold period which expires on September 20, 2022.

About Silver Range Resources Ltd.

Silver Range is a precious metals prospect generator working in Nevada and Northern Canada. It has assembled a portfolio of 44 properties, of which 13 are currently under option to others. Four other properties have been converted to royalty interests. Silver Range is actively seeking other joint venture partners to explore the high-grade precious metals targets in its portfolio.

