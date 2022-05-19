Menü Artikel
Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.15 Per Share

19.05.2022  |  Accesswire

TAMPA, May 19, 2022 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 16, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 2, 2022.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends are subject to approval by Mosaic's Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company's Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contact:

Investors
Paul Massoud
813-775-4260
paul.massoud@mosaicco.com

Media

Bill Barksdale
813-775-4208
william.barksdale@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/702049/Mosaic-Announces-Quarterly-Dividend-Of-015-Per-Share


Mineninfo

The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company
Bergbau
USA
A1JFWK
US61945C1036
www.mosaicco.com
Neuste Artikel
