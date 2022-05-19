Gratomic Provides Updated Corporate Presentation for 2022

TORONTO, May 19, 2022 - Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT," or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT) (OTCQX:CBULF) (FSE:CB82) provides its updated corporate presentation. This presentation highlights the noteworthy progress the Company has made in the last year and serves to update investors with the most current information available for the Company's original (Aukam and Buckingham) and new (Capim Grosso, Jacobina and Igrapiuna) projects.

The corporate presentation provides updated information on the Company's Aukam processing plant and its Capim Grosso project along with a technical appendix which includes details about Aukam, Capim Grosso, Jacobina, Igrapiuna and Buckingham. Additional information included in the updated technical appendix includes:

An updated map of the Aukam Graphite Project Exploration Licenses

Political and business climate details of Namibia

Updated maps of the Capim Grosso exploration licences (EPLs)

Information on Jacobina and Igrapiuna

Ensuring the presentation reflects the most up-to-date and accurate information enables Gratomic to convey essential company information to shareholders and stakeholders.

The link to the new presentation can be found HERE.

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is focused on becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to secure a strong position in the EV (Electric Vehicle) battery supply chain. With the continued development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso property, Gratomic sets itself apart by seeking out unique top-quality assets around the world. True to its roots, the Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities displaying potential for development. The Company ranked third place in the top 10 preforming mining stocks on the 2022 TSX Venture 50™.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will provide results as soon as they become available.

The Company has formed a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano is a key element to support Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications, namely micronization, spheronization and coating, making Gratomic graphite a preferred choice for use in lithium-ion batteries.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact:

Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or (416) 561- 4095

For Marketing and Media information, please email: info@gratomic.ca

