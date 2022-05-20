Altus to Receive US$5.3 Million in Rebalancing of Australian Royalty Portfolio
Highlights:
-
Altus to receive US$5.3 million from the sale of a 30.1% interest in Alpha 3 to AlphaStream
-
Alpha 3 now owned 50:50 in a strategic partnership between Altus and AlphaStream
-
Alpha 3 owns a portfolio of 23 mining royalties in Australia acquired from Newcrest
-
Altus holds a total of 33 royalty interests globally, including royalties on 4 producing mines
-
Proceeds to be re-invested in royalty acquisition opportunities and generating new royalties
Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented:
"By moving to 50% ownership of Alpha 3, we have generated US$5.3 million in cash and strengthened our strategic partnership with AlphaStream, a specialist UAE based royalty and streaming company. The proceeds from this deal will be applied to potential further accretive royalty acquisitions, as well as our 'boots on the ground' and high-impact royalty generation strategy in Mali, Egypt and other countries in Africa. I look forward to updating shareholders on these activities in due course."
Related Party Transaction
The transaction with AlphaStream is a related party transaction pursuant to Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies. Accordingly, the Altus directors (all being independent of AlphaStream) consider, having consulted with the Company's nominated adviser, SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP, that the terms of the related party transaction are fair and reasonable insofar as the shareholders of the Company are concerned.
For further information you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com or contact:
|
Steven Poulton, Chief Executive
|
Tel: +44 (0) 1235 511 767
E-mail: info@altus-strategies.com
|
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Adviser)
Richard Morrison / Adam Cowl
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470
|
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Broker)
Grant Barker
Rob Rees
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0471
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0535
|
Shard Capital Partners LLP (Broker)
Isabella Pierre / Damon Heath
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9927
|
Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR & IR)
Charles Goodwin / Henry Wilkinson
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512
E-mail: altus@yellowjerseypr.com
About Altus Strategies Plc
Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is an income generating mining royalty company, with a diversified portfolio of production, pre-production and discovery stage assets. The Company's differentiated approach of generating royalties on its own discoveries in Africa and acquiring royalties globally through financings and acquisitions with third parties has attracted key institutional investor backing. Altus has established a global portfolio comprising 33 royalty interests and 27 project interests across nine countries and nine metals. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information included in this announcement, including information relating to future financial or operating performance and other statements that express the expectations of the Directors or estimates of future performance constitute "forward-looking statements". These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programmes on schedule and the success of exploration programmes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this announcement and the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as at the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information or any forward-looking statements contained in any other announcements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law or regulations.
TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organisation of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.
**END**
Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.