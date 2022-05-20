Altus to Receive US$5.3 Million in Rebalancing of Australian Royalty Portfolio

20 May 2022 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS), (TSXV:ALTS), (OTC:ALTUF) announces that it has entered into a Sale and Purchase Agreement ("Agreement") with AlphaStream Capital ("AlphaStream") for the sale of a 30.1% interest in Alpha 3 SPV Ltd ("Alpha 3") for US$5,267,500. Following the Agreement, Altus and AlphaStream will each own 50% of Alpha 3 which is incorporated in the United Arab Emirates ("UAE") and owns a portfolio of 23 mining royalties in Australia acquired from Newcrest Mining Ltd. ("Newcrest") (see Altus' announcement dated 13 December 2021). The proceeds will be re-invested by Altus in the expansion of its global portfolio of 33 royalties, both through accretive acquisitions and discovery-led royalty generation.

Highlights:

Altus to receive US$5.3 million from the sale of a 30.1% interest in Alpha 3 to AlphaStream

Alpha 3 now owned 50:50 in a strategic partnership between Altus and AlphaStream

Alpha 3 owns a portfolio of 23 mining royalties in Australia acquired from Newcrest

Altus holds a total of 33 royalty interests globally, including royalties on 4 producing mines

Proceeds to be re-invested in royalty acquisition opportunities and generating new royalties

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented:

"By moving to 50% ownership of Alpha 3, we have generated US$5.3 million in cash and strengthened our strategic partnership with AlphaStream, a specialist UAE based royalty and streaming company. The proceeds from this deal will be applied to potential further accretive royalty acquisitions, as well as our 'boots on the ground' and high-impact royalty generation strategy in Mali, Egypt and other countries in Africa. I look forward to updating shareholders on these activities in due course."

Related Party Transaction

The transaction with AlphaStream is a related party transaction pursuant to Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies. Accordingly, the Altus directors (all being independent of AlphaStream) consider, having consulted with the Company's nominated adviser, SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP, that the terms of the related party transaction are fair and reasonable insofar as the shareholders of the Company are concerned.

For further information you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com or contact:

Altus Strategies Plc Steven Poulton, Chief Executive Tel: +44 (0) 1235 511 767 E-mail: info@altus-strategies.com SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Adviser) Richard Morrison / Adam Cowl Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470 SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Broker) Grant Barker Rob Rees Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0471 Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0535 Shard Capital Partners LLP (Broker) Isabella Pierre / Damon Heath Tel: +44 (0) 20 7186 9927 Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR & IR) Charles Goodwin / Henry Wilkinson Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512 E-mail: altus@yellowjerseypr.com

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is an income generating mining royalty company, with a diversified portfolio of production, pre-production and discovery stage assets. The Company's differentiated approach of generating royalties on its own discoveries in Africa and acquiring royalties globally through financings and acquisitions with third parties has attracted key institutional investor backing. Altus has established a global portfolio comprising 33 royalty interests and 27 project interests across nine countries and nine metals. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information included in this announcement, including information relating to future financial or operating performance and other statements that express the expectations of the Directors or estimates of future performance constitute "forward-looking statements". These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programmes on schedule and the success of exploration programmes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this announcement and the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as at the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information or any forward-looking statements contained in any other announcements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law or regulations.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organisation of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

**END**

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.