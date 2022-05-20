Gold Lion Announces Appointment of Steven Hong to Board of Directors

Vancouver, May 20, 2022 - Gold Lion Resources Inc. ("Gold Lion" or the "Company") (CSE:GL) (CNSX:GL.CN) (OTC:GLIOF) (FWB: 2BC) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Steven Hong to its board of directors.

Mr. Hong is an Ontario based lawyer with a focus in the areas of Commercial Law and Civil Litigation. He is fluent in both English and Korean and has a strong connection to the Korean-Canadian community in Toronto. In 2016, he co-founded a health beverage company in Seoul, South Korea. As a co-founder, he provided strategic consultation to scale the business in the fast-growing Korean market. Mr. Hong obtained his law degree from the University of Western Ontario. During his time at Western, Mr. Hong served as director of the university council.

The Company also wishes to advise that Mr. Bill Gilmour has resigned from the board of directors effective immediately. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Gilmour for his many contributions to the Company and wishes him well with his future endeavours.

About Gold Lion Resources Inc.

Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its precious metal focused portfolio including the Cuteye and Fairview Properties located in Idaho and British Columbia. For more information please visit: https://goldlionresources.com/.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Guy Bourgeois, CEO

T: 604-899-6400

