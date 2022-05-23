Centamin PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

PERTH, May 23, 2022 - Under the shareholder approved Remuneration Policy and Centamin Incentive Plan ("Plan"), which aims to align Executive remuneration with that of the shareholders and long-term performance of the Company, contingent awards over ordinary shares of nil par value in the Company were made to the following Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility ("PDMR").

Subject to clear performance conditions, the awards to the following participants will partially or fully vest after three years, on 20 May 2025 and are subject to a further two-year holding period. In the normal course, the Plan participants are required to be an employee of the Company at the time of vest.

For more details on the Plan, please refer to the Remuneration Report within the 2021 Annual Report and Accounts, available on the Company's website at www.centamin.com.

Name Director / PDMR Number of Plan Awards Martin Horgan Director 979,000 Ross Jerrard Director 821,000 Amr Hassouna PDMR 492,000

In accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) 596/2014, as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal Act 2028), the Company makes the below notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin Plc Michael Stoner, Group Corporate Manager investor@centaminplc.com Buchanan Bobby Morse/ Ariadna Peretz/ James Husband + 44 (0) 20 7466 5000 centamin@buchanan.uk.com

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Martin Horgan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director - Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Centamin Plc b) LEI LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares ISIN JE00B5TT1872 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of performance share awards under the terms of the Centamin Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 979,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 979,000 CEY shares Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-05-20 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ross Jerrard 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director - Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Centamin Plc b) LEI LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares ISIN JE00B5TT1872 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of performance share awards under the terms of the Centamin Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 821,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 821,000 CEY shares Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-05-20 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Amr Hassouna 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR - Egypt Country Manager b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Centamin Plc b) LEI LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares ISIN JE00B5TT1872 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of performance share awards under the terms of the Centamin Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 492,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 492,000 CEY shares Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-05-20 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84

Company No: 109180

