Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Centamin PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

06:45 Uhr  |  Accesswire

NOTICE OF DIRECTOR DEALING

PERTH, May 23, 2022 - In accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) 596/2014, as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal Act 2028), the Company makes the below notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Today, Martin Horgan, Chief Executive Officer, purchased 65,788 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £0.835 per share. After settlement of the transaction, Martin will hold a total of 107,193 ordinary shares in the Company.

On 19 May 2022, Ross Jerrard, Chief Financial Officer, purchased 67,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £0.825 per share. After settlement of the transaction, Ross will hold a total of 567,000(1) ordinary shares in the Company.

On 20 May 2022, Mark Bankes, Non-Executive Director, purchased 30,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £0.836 per share. After settlement of the transaction, Mark will hold a total of 319,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin Plc

Michael Stoner, Group Corporate Manager
investor@centaminplc.com

Buchanan

Bobby Morse/ Ariadna Peretz/ James Husband
+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000
centamin@buchanan.uk.com

_________________________________________________________________________________________________

(1) As per the Performance Share Plan, 40,290 ordinary shares are subject to a two-year holding period (concluding June 2023)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Martin Horgan
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director - Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Centamin Plc
b) LEI LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares

ISIN JE00B5TT1872
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.835

65,788
d)

Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

65,788 CEY shares

£0.835
e) Date of the transaction 2022-05-23
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Ross Jerrard
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Director - Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Centamin Plc
b) LEI LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares

ISIN JE00B5TT1872
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.825

67,000
d)

Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

67,000 CEY shares

£0.825
e) Date of the transaction 2022-05-19
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Mark Bankes
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Centamin Plc
b) LEI LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares

ISIN JE00B5TT1872
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.836

30,000
d)

Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

-

Price

30,000 CEY shares

£0.836
e) Date of the transaction 2022-05-20
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
Company No: 109180

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin Plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/702253/Centamin-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Centamin Plc

Centamin Plc
Bergbau
A1JPZ6
JE00B5TT1872
www.centamin.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap