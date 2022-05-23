Centamin PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTICE OF DIRECTOR DEALING

PERTH, May 23, 2022 - In accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) 596/2014, as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal Act 2028), the Company makes the below notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Today, Martin Horgan, Chief Executive Officer, purchased 65,788 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £0.835 per share. After settlement of the transaction, Martin will hold a total of 107,193 ordinary shares in the Company.

On 19 May 2022, Ross Jerrard, Chief Financial Officer, purchased 67,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £0.825 per share. After settlement of the transaction, Ross will hold a total of 567,000(1) ordinary shares in the Company.

On 20 May 2022, Mark Bankes, Non-Executive Director, purchased 30,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of £0.836 per share. After settlement of the transaction, Mark will hold a total of 319,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

This announcement contains ongoing regulated information.

(1) As per the Performance Share Plan, 40,290 ordinary shares are subject to a two-year holding period (concluding June 2023)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Martin Horgan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director - Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Centamin Plc b) LEI LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares ISIN JE00B5TT1872 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.835 65,788 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 65,788 CEY shares £0.835 e) Date of the transaction 2022-05-23 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ross Jerrard 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director - Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Centamin Plc b) LEI LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares ISIN JE00B5TT1872 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.825 67,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 67,000 CEY shares £0.825 e) Date of the transaction 2022-05-19 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Mark Bankes 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Centamin Plc b) LEI LEI 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares ISIN JE00B5TT1872 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.836 30,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 30,000 CEY shares £0.836 e) Date of the transaction 2022-05-20 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84

Company No: 109180

