Quartz Mountain Announces Approval for Purchase of Second BC Mineral Property

VANCOUVER, May 24, 2022 - Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd. ("Quartz Mountain" or " the Company") (TSXV:QZM, OTC PINK:QZMRF) is pleased to announce that further to its December 8, 2021 news release, the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange for its acquisition of the Jake Property located approximately 160km northeast of Smithers, British Columbia from United Mineral Services Ltd. ("UMS"). The Jake Property is being targeted for its copper-gold porphyry potential. UMS is a private company owned by Robert Dickinson, the controlling shareholder of the Company and a non-arms-length vendor. Quartz Mountain has agreed to pay UMS out-of-pocket costs to assemble the property totaling $200,000, which is payable in four equal tranches over 18 months from the date of TSX Venture Exchange approval of the transaction.

The purchase from UMS is comprised of a 100% undivided interest in four mineral claims it staked as well as the transfer of a valid option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in five adjacent mineral claims (the "Underlying Claims") from Electrum Resource Corporation, an arms-length third party. The Electrum option can be exercised with payment of $125,000 to July 2022 or alternatively an equal amount spread over two years with property work commitments of $360,000. The Underlying Claims are subject to a 2% NSR which is capped at $3 million.

