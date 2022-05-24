Gratomic Discovers Possible Largest Graphite Vein Ever Recorded at its Aukam Project in Namibia

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 - Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT," or the "Company") (TSX.V:GRAT) (OTCQX:CBULF) (FSE:CB82) is pleased to announce an update on the planned 1,250 m Diamond Drill (DD) campaign currently underway at Aukam. The drillholes are planned to intersect mineralization below the current mine adits. The first hole of 2022 (AKD001) is a twin hole of AKR026, which was drilled towards the end of 2021.

Table 1. Hole AKD001 (current diamond drillhole).



Hole_ID X_m Y_m Z_m AZ_True_deg Dip_deg EOH_m AKD001 679801 7016183 1273 200 -50 98.9

Table 2. Hole AKD001 has intercepted vein graphite mineralisation approx. 40 m below the main Adit. These are not true thicknesses, which will be calculated and verified during detailed core logging.

Unit From_m To_m Length_m Lith. Vein_% COMMENTS GR, GN, SCH 0.00 73.35 73.35 Granite, Gneiss and schist n/a n/a GR 73.35 75.17 1.82 Granite 5 n/a GVEIN 75.17 76.50 1.33 Graphite 80 graphtie vein at acute angle GR 76.50 80.70 4.20 Granite n/a n/a GVEIN 80.70 83.47 2.77 Graphite 100 graphtie vein at acute angle, α=45° GR 83.47 85.40 1.93 Granite n/a n/a GR 85.40 86.40 1.00 Granite 15 Hem. halo around graphite GVEIN 86.40 87.27 0.87 Graphite 80 Some granite within the vein GR 87.27 90.94 3.67 Granite 1 Hem. vein with graphtie GR 90.94 92.00 1.06 Granite 2 91.20-91.40m graphite veinlets GR 92.00 92.90 0.90 Granite 10 92.2-92.32 & 92.60 graphite veins (5 cm & 4 cm) with hem halo GR 92.90 94.00 1.10 Granite n/a n/a GR 94.00 94.83 0.83 Granite 10 94.32m graphite vein (8cm) GR 94.83 98.90 4.07 Granite n/a slight gneisstosity - EOH

Above: image of graphite cores measuring 2.77 m in length from DD drilling campaign 2022 (left) and Nico Scholtz, QP (right)

Above: Exploration Geologist Raimund Rentel (middle) and members of the drilling team (Left photo); Start of second DD hole (right)

ALS Geochemistry analytical laboratory in Windhoek assay procedures include the C-IR18 method: Graphitic Carbon by LECO. Sample Decomposition is by Induction Furnace and the Analytical Method by Infrared Spectroscopy. A 0.1g sample is leached with dilute hydrochloric acid to remove Inorganic carbon. After filtering, washing, and drying, the remaining sample residue is roasted at 425 C to remove organic carbon. The roasted residue is analysed for Carbon.

Qualified Persons

Nico Scholtz is a consulting geologist and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Scholtz is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 400299/07). Mr. Scholtz is the Company's "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is focused on becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to secure a strong position in the EV battery supply chain. With the continued development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso property, Gratomic sets itself apart by seeking out unique top-quality assets around the world. True to its roots, the Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities displaying potential for development. The Company ranked third place in the top 10 preforming mining stocks on the 2022 TSX Venture 50™.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will provide results as soon as they become available.

The Company has formed a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its?patented ALD coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano?is a key element to support Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications, namely micronization, spheronization and coating,?making Gratomic graphite a preferred choice for use in lithium-ion batteries.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact:

Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or (416) 561- 4095

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com)

