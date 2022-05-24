World Copper Announces Exercise of Zonia Royalty Option and Subsequent Buy-Out, Exercise of Warrants, and Conference Attendance

Vancouver, May 24, 2022 - World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQX: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company") announces that the holder (the "Royalty Holder") of an option (the "Royalty Option", see news release dated September 20th, 2021) to acquire a 1% net smelter returns royalty on future production from World Copper's Zonia copper oxide project has exercised the Royalty Option by making a cash payment to World Copper of $1,407,867. Following the exercise of the Royalty Option by the Royalty Holder, World Copper has bought-out the Royalty by issuing 7,731,285 common shares (the "Buy-Out Shares") to the Royalty Holder at a deemed issuance price of $0.40 per Buy-Out Share. The Buy-Out Shares are subject to a four month and one day hold period in Canada in addition to applicable United States resale restrictions. The Zonia project now has no outstanding royalties or options for royalties attached to the project.

In addition to the cash proceeds from the early exercise of the Royalty Option, a further $2,767,297.19 from the early exercise of 5,300,705 common share purchase warrants has been received by the Company, for total proceeds of $4,175,164.10 during the current fiscal year. The proceeds from the early exercise of the Royalty Option and warrants are expected to be used to fund exploration expenditures at the Company's flagship Escalones project in Chile and for general corporate purposes.

Nolan Peterson, President and CEO of World Copper, commented, "The funds from these early warrant and option exercises, from supportive shareholders, continue to provide World Copper with the resources to advance our plans for the year. As we receive results from our Escalones drill program in Chile and as we continue the project restart activities at Zonia in Arizona, I look forward to updating the market on our progress."

Upcoming Amvest Webinar

The Company also announces that its CEO and President, Nolan Peterson, will be presenting a World Copper overview along with the latest Company developments in a live webinar format taking place on Tuesday, May 31st at 1:05pm PT / 4:05 pm ET.

The webinar will be hosted by Amvest Capital and participants are encouraged to register for the webinar at https://www.amvestcapital.com/webinar-directory/worldcopper053122.

Upcoming Conferences

World Copper will be attending the Swiss Mining Institute conference from June 1 - 2nd in Zurich, Switzerland and the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) from June 13 - 15th in Toronto, Canada at Booth 3139. The Company looks forward to meeting with investors and stakeholders at both events.

ABOUT WORLD COPPER LTD.

World Copper Ltd., headquartered in Vancouver, BC, is a Canadian resource company focused on the exploration and development of its copper porphyry projects: Escalones and Cristal in Chile, and Zonia in Arizona. Two of these projects have estimated resources with significant soluble copper mineralization, and each has additional copper porphyry targets with exciting potential to expand the resource base.

The World Copper team has a unique skill in navigating the mining sector within Chile, with some members having worked in the country for more than 40 years and with discovery success.

Detailed information is available at World Copper's website at www.worldcopperltd.com, and for general Company updates you may follow us on our social media pages via Facebook, Twitter & LinkedIn.

