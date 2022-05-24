Grizzly to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference May 25, 2022

Edmonton, May 24, 2022 - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (FSE: G6H) (OTCQB: GZDIF) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on May 25, 2022. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's Technical Consultant and Advisor, Mike Dufresne, P.Geo. in real time.

Mr. Dufresne will perform a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Participants are invited to ask questions during the event and Mr. Dufresne will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Grizzly will be presenting at 12:30 PM Eastern time for 30 minutes. To ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates pleases register using the following link:

GRIZZLY EMERGING GROWTH CONFERENCE

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and th overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

ABOUT GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on developing its approximately 66,000 ha (approximately 165,000 acres) of precious and base metals properties in southeastern British Columbia. Grizzly is run by highly experienced junior resource sector management team, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from early exploration stage through to feasibility stage.

