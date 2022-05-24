Auriant Mining Q1 2022 Interim Report and Online Conference, May 31st 2022

Auriant Mining AB is pleased to announce that the Company's Q1 2022 interim report will be published on Tuesday, May 31st.
This will be followed by a ZOOM Conference for analysts and investors with Danilo Lange (CEO), Vladimir Vorushkin (CFO) and Petr Kustikov (COO), who will be presenting Auriant Mining's Q1 2022 results as well as hosting a Q&A session.
The event will begin at 13:00 CET (13:00 Stockholm, 14:00 Moscow, 12:00 London).
To participate in a ZOOM Conference on Tuesday, May 31st, please send to our email conf@auriant.com the following information: email, name, Company name. We will send the conference ID and passcode by email.
If you have any questions, you can send them to our email: conf@auriant.com.
Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily inthe Republic of Tyva,Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia.The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan andAlluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.
Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded onNasdaqFirst North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com.G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant Mining AB, for more information please call +46 8 503 000 50, e-mailCA@gwkapital.seor visitwww.gwkapital.se.
