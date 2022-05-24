Endurance Announces Appointment of VP, Exploration and Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, May 24, 2022 - Endurance Gold Corp. (TSXV: EDG) (OTC Pink: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Darren O'Brien as the Vice President of Exploration of the Company, effective immediately.

Darren O'Brien is a registered Professional Geologist with 30 years' experience in the gold and base metal mining industry working for major mining companies and junior explorers. He has been a consulting geologist for several junior mining companies offering QP, project evaluation, and exploration management services. Successful juniors where Darren was a founding officer include Terrane Metals Corp., which developed the Mt Milligan Copper-Gold Mine, and Pure Gold Mining which has put the Madsen Gold Mine into production.

For approximately 15 years, Darren worked for Placer Dome evaluating and advancing feasibility-level projects such as Donlin Creek, Pueblo Viejo, Musselwhite, Red Lake Minex, Madsen Mine, Vasilkovskoye and Mt Milligan. In those years, he gained skills in resource estimation, 3D geological modeling, managing advanced exploration projects, and interacting with multi-disciplinary teams. Mr. O'Brien has been in charge of exploration activities for the Company on its Reliance Gold Property since exploration commenced in early 2020 and has been instrumental in the successful advancement of this project.

Darren has a B.Sc. Specialization in Geology from the University of Alberta (1993), Advanced Diploma in GIS from British Columbia Institute of Technology (2001), and is a former elected director of the Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia (AMEBC).

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,900,000 incentive stock options of the Company to directors, officers and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's rolling stock option plan. Following this option grant, the Company has a total of 9,300,000 options outstanding, representing about 6.86% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. The options are exercisable at $0.32 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

