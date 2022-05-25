Menü Artikel
Ready Set Gold Appoints Christopher Reynolds as Director

May 25, 2022

Vancouver, May 25, 2022 - Ready Set Gold Corp. (CSE: RDY) (FSE: 0MZ) (OTC PINK: RDYFF) ("Ready Set Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Christopher Reynolds to the Board of Directors effective May 24, 2022 and announces the resignation of Mr. Christian Scovenna from its Board of Directors.

Mr. Reynolds has been investing in the natural resource sector for over 10 years delivering solutions for corporate structure, strategy, and communications for small-cap juniors. He was an instrumental part in the incubation of Lithium Consolidated Mineral Exploration, which went public on the ASX in 2017. He started his career at Longview Capital Partners in corporate development, then worked as an Investment Advisor at Mackie Research. He is currently the Founder of Progenitor Metals Corp.

The Company thanks Mr. Scovenna for his valuable contribution to the Company and wishes him well in all his future endeavours.

About Ready Set Gold Corporation

Ready Set Gold Corp. is a precious metals exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under symbol RDY and the Boerse Frankfurt Exchange as 0MZ. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Northshore Gold Project, located in the Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt near Thunder Bay, Ontario which is prospective for gold and silver mineralization. The Company also owns a 100% interest in two separate claim blocks totaling 4,453 hectares known as the Hemlo Eastern Flanks Project.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Ready Set Gold Corp.
"Alexander McAulay"
Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@readysetgoldcorp.com
CEO Direct Line: +1 (604) 365-0425

www.readysetgoldcorp.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125210


