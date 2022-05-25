QC Copper & Gold Announces a Series of Scholarships for Indigenous and Quebec Students in Partnership with YMP Scholarship Fund

TORONTO, May 25, 2022 - QC Copper and Gold Inc. ("QC Copper & Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: QCCU) (OTC: QCCUF) is pleased to announce that in partnership with the YMP Scholarship Fund it has renewed its Quebec Indigenous Mining Scholarships and the Northern Quebec Mining Scholarships for 2022. QC Copper & Gold will be awarding $10,000 within four scholarships. Two $2,500 scholarships to exceptional indigenous students enrolled in a mining-related program at a French-language post-secondary institution in Quebec, and two $2,500 scholarships to outstanding students enrolled in a mining-related program at a French-language post-secondary institution in Quebec.

"QC Copper and YMP Scholarship Fund are very pleased to support initiatives that encourage Quebec, Canadian and Indigenous students to develop their education in the natural resource sector. The mining and exploration industry faces a substantive talent gap, and we are proud to support STEM and earth sciences education. Given that our industry is the largest employer and a primary partner of these communities, it is critical to engage all Indigenous communities and encourage their involvement in the extractive industries," said Stephen Stewart, CEO of QC Copper & Gold and Chairman of Young Mining Professionals and its Scholarship Fund.

About YMP Scholarship Fund

Young Mining Professionals Scholarship Fund ("YMPSF") is pleased to announce the continuation of its scholarship program in 2022, with $200,000 in scholarships to be given directly to students studying earth sciences in Canada. YMPSF is a volunteer-based organization with 100% of its donations from partners awarded directly to the student scholarship recipients. YMPSF's mandate is to attract young people to Canada's exploration and mining industry by supporting their academic studies in earth sciences post-secondary programs.

Click here to apply to the YMP Scholarship applications. The application deadline is August 31, 2022.

About QC Copper & Gold

QC Copper & Gold is a Copper and Gold exploration company focused on its Opemiska Copper project within the Chibougamau district of Quebec. The Opemiska property covers 12,782 hectares and covers the past producing Springer, Perry, Robitaille and Cooke mines, owned and operated by Falconbridge. The company is listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol QCCU

SOURCE QC Copper and Gold Inc.