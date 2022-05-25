Azimut Appoints Brigitte Dejou as Project Manager

TSXV: AZM

LONGUEUIL, QC, May 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut" or the "Company") (TSXV: AZM) (OTCQX: AZMTF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Brigitte Dejou, P.Eng., M.Sc.A., as Project Manager for the Company. Ms. Dejou's principal mandate is to advance the Elmer Project.

During her career, Ms. Dejou has acquired vast experience with senior and junior companies, mostly in Canada, the United States and Mexico, covering all phases of major mining projects, from exploration to pre-production, as well as project generation and mineral property assessments.

Ms. Dejou was involved in the discovery of a zinc deposit in the world-class Red Dog (Zn-Pb) district in Alaska, in advancing the Mesaba mining project of the Duluth Complex (Cu-Ni), Minnesota, and the El-Limon-Guajes gold deposit in Mexico. She was also involved in the major Canadian Malartic and Hammond Reef gold projects.

Her previous positions included Vice-President Exploration for LaSalle Exploration Corp. (2012-2020), Senior Engineer for Osisko Mining Corporation (2009-2011), Senior Geoscientist for Teck Cominco American (2001-2009) and Exploration Geologist for Cominco Ltd (1992-2001).

Ms. Dejou holds a bachelor's degree in engineering (Exploration Geology / Geophysics) and a master's degree in applied sciences from École Polytechnique in Montreal.

About the Elmer Project

The gold discovery on the Elmer Project, wholly owned by the Company, was announced in January 2020 following a maiden drilling program. Azimut is actively advancing the project to the initial resource stage. The Patwon Zone is currently defined over a strike length near 600 metres, a minimum depth of 700 metres and an estimated average true width of 35 metres. The potential to discover additional zones in the vicinity of Patwon is considered excellent. A diamond drilling exploration program in 2022 will follow up on the 507-hole reverse circulation drilling program completed earlier this year.

About Azimut

Azimut is a leading mineral exploration company with a solid reputation for target generation and partnership development. The Company holds the largest mineral exploration portfolio in the Province of Quebec. Azimut uses a pioneering approach to big data analytics (the proprietary AZtechMineTM expert system), enhanced by extensive exploration know-how. The Company's competitive edge is based on systematic regional-scale data analysis and concurrently active projects. Azimut maintains rigorous financial discipline and a strong balance sheet, with 81.9 million shares issued and outstanding.

