Underground Inspection of Eagle Vein Does Not Disappoint

VANCOUVER, May 25, 2022 - Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces the results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - General Property Location

The Project is comprised of the Neil Property and the Toro Property in British Columbia. The Company also holds rights to the Bronson Property. See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Location Map

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; "A total of 19 specific areas were mapped and prospected during the 2021 field season and we started the New Year by reporting our findings on the Lady Luck occurrence in the south end of the Neil Property, followed by the Mac; the 8A, Harris, the 2a and 2b, the Creek, Keays south, Belcher Creek, the Magnum Mine UAV Done Mission, the Magnum, the Neil UAV Drone Mission, the Neil, EM-1, Ram Creek, Davis Keays Eagle UAV Drone Mission, sampling, surface geophysics and now the underground inspection of the 6950 level of the Davis Keays Eagle Vein." See Figure 3 below.

Figure 3 - Neil Property, Davis Keays Eagle Location

Preamble

Minor follow-up exploration activity took place during the 1950s and early 1960s, with activity increasing significantly during the late 1960s and early 1970s. The work resulted in recognition of numerous copper occurrences within the Neil Property, the most significant of which are the Magnum Vein (Churchill Copper) and the Eagle Vein (Davis Keays). The Lady vein system at the Lady Luck Occurrence also received minor underground development work from 1969 - 1970. See Figure 4 below

Figure 4 - Neil Property, Davis Keays Eagle Mine

More details on the past history, 2021 UAV drone mission, sampling and surface geophysics have been made public in the April 27th, May 4th and May 11th releases.

In addition to owning the complete copy of the " Davis-Keays Feasibility Report " dated May 1970 authored by A.J. MacDonald P. Eng. and R.J. Davies P. Eng. with all maps, figures and tables. The Company also has in its position all detailed sampling and mapping on each level at a detailed scale of 1 inch = 20 feet. See Photo 1 below.

Photo 1 - Davis-Keays Feasibility Report

Interesting to note on the front cover is a photo insert with caption "Chalcopyrite Exposure in the Eagle Vein at the 6400 Level." See Photo 1 above

In early July 2021, various attempts were made to enter into the Davis Keays Eagle vein deposit by the entrances to adits 6,950, 6,400 and 5,940 which access the deposit. Due rock, ice and snow over the various level entrances access was not possible.

It was decided that the 6950 adit would be attempted with the goals being the following;

To inspect the underground access and complete a safety check for ground conditions.

To visually inspect mineralization and to determine if past sampling and assay results coincide with the amount of copper mineralization present over the width exposed.

To use a measuring chain to remap the various level cross cuts, drill bays, raises and length of the drift and compare to previous data

To document the findings and compare to the past sampling data. See Figure 5 below.

Figure 5 - Past 6950 Level assays results from Channel Sampling

On August 2, 2022 the CEO and Project team leader gained entry into the 6950 Level for a distance of 420 meters. The first 300 meters had a 6-foot ice plug which decreases in depth the deeper into the workings you go. Later in the month additional entries with the team for structural measurement, mapping was performed over a distance of 935 meters. A cool wind can be felt from the exit of the level approximately 300 meters further on. See Photos 2, 3 below.

Photo 2 - 6950 Level Entrance

As you can see below, massive chalcopyrite mineralization was encountered at the exact location where past underground sampling reported high grade values. See Figure 5 above and Photo 3 below.

Photo 3- Massive Chalcopyrite in 6950 Level

Photo 4 below of 2 meters of vertically exposed massive chalcopyrite clearly shows the ice plug approximately one third up the wall with the rock hammer for scale.

Photo 4 - 6950 Level Wall of Chalcopyrite

Further exposures of the mineralization are clearly defined along the drift and the rock faces are very fresh as not coated with exhaust or dust. Note that this rock has been exposed to the elements since early 1970's. See Photos 5, 6 below.

Photo 5 - 6950 Level Wall of Chalcopyrite and along the Back (Roof)

Photo 6 - 6950 Level Example of Pure Massive Chalcopyrite

As seen below the 3-meter-wide Eagle vein is well defined on the roof (back) with a near vertical dip. Note ice plug on the floor. See Photos 7, 8, 9 below.

Photo 7 - Level 6950 3-meter Eagle quartz vein exposed on the back (roof) of the drift

Photo 8 - Level 6950, Examples of Eagle Veining on back (roof)

On the 6950 level, the air holding tank for use with the compressor and jack legs for drilling was discovered at the 656-meter distance where no ice remains in the drift and, approximately 110 meters from the entry point the explosive magazine was encountered.

Photo 9 - 6950 Level, Air Holding Tank and Explosives Magazine

Once all the data was collected and past plans verified as being accurate, the entrance was closed off till the 2022 season and covered with wood timbers and a bright tarp for visual locating. In addition, base station GPS coordinate was taken not only for relocation but also as a NAD 83 GIS locator point for the mine measurement taken. See Photo 10 below.

Photo 10 - Level 6950 entrance closure and GPS Location

As with all our data points, photos, samples and assays the location and related photos, measurement were geotagged and entered into a GIS based .kml, kmz. Format and can be plotted on Google Earth for further reference. See Photo 11 below.

Photo 11 - 6950 Level Closure and GPS Location Geotagged

Going Forwards

The final release from the Neil Property will be the Davis Keays structural interpretation on the area and by applying the viewed third dimension underground controls plus what we found from surface will be forth coming in the following weeks.

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp. represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp. staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

