Tartisan Nickel Corp. Commences Construction on All Season Access Road for the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario

Toronto, May 25, 2022 - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced construction on an all-season access road into the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario.

The Kenbridge Nickel Project is located via the Trans-Canada Highway, 10.2 km from the township of Sioux Narrows. The Maybrun Mine Road turnoff is the primary access to the Kenbridge Nickel Project. There is a 13.1 km brush road into the Kenbridge Nickel Project from the Maybrun staging area. Tartisan has received the necessary work permit from the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry to conduct the road maintenance and all necessary upgrades, including brushing, ditching, graveling and installing culverts.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. CEO Mark Appleby commented, "All-Season access for the Kenbridge Nickel Project is a significant next step in preparation for a mining operation and we are pleased to have a full team engaged in road construction. The ability to have fuel, utility and construction vehicles able to drive into the Kenbridge mining camp via the Kenbridge Nickel Project access road is game changing. Construction completion is anticipated by September 2022."

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company whose flagship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit located in the Kenora Mining District, Ontario. Tartisan also owns; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. owns an equity stake in; Eloro Resources Limited, Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited, Peruvian Metals Corp., New Break Resources Ltd., and Silver Bullet Mines Inc.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: TN) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA). Currently, there are 108,922,503 shares outstanding (120,218,018 fully diluted).

Dean MacEachern P. Geo. is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO, and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

