Gratomic Provides Drilling Update on Capim Grosso Graphite Project

TORONTO, May 25, 2022 - Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT," or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT) (OTCQX:CBULF) (FSE:CB82) announces that an additional 130.2 m of drilling (for a total of 2,177.7 m to date) of the 5,000-meter drilling campaign on its Capim Grosso graphite project has been completed. 18 diamond drillholes (DD) have been completed to date, with two additional holes in progress. Included in this press release are assay details on holes 12 and 13, outstanding assay results on the remaining completed holes will follow at a later date. The project is located in the Bahia State of Brazil, with the Company holding a 100% controlling interest in the property.

Table 1: Drillholes completed to date on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (WGS84 UTM 24S)

NAME X Y Z AZIMUTH DIP EOH CGD001 391942 8749876 381 45 -58 100.10 CGD002 391867 8749905 382 50 -60 141.20 CGD003 391926 8749863 381 50 -60 120.55 CGD004 391842 8749975 381 50 -60 93.15 CGD005 391775 8750076 378 50 -60 111.00 CGD006 391722 8750171 378 50 -60 120.65 CGD007 391626 8750343 375 50 -60 120.20 CGD008 391755 8750196 376 50 -60 100.05 CGD009 391603 8750328 376 50 -60 120.00 CGD010 391597 8750372 375 50 -60 141.00 CGD011 391574 8750352 376 50 -60 140.05 CGD012 391533 8750454 373 50 -60 134.65 CGD013 391431 8750595 373 50 -60 140.70 CGD014 391392 8750562 376 50 -60 151.00 CGD015 391336 8750756 371 50 -60 206.90 CGD016 391317 8750785 371 50 -60 151.15 CGD017 391294 8750765 372 50 -60 162.05 CGD018 391233 8750891 369 50 -60 130.20

The third batch of its drillhole assays from the Capim Grosso Project has been received from SGS Geosol in Brazil which included the following:

45 assays, which includes two internal Certified Reference Materials (CRM)

Table 2: Table 2 highlights intervals from holes CGD012 and CGD013 on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (1 % TGC cut-off grade and 3 % minimum TGC grade used). More detailed information of the assay results from the 2 holes is set out in Table 3 below. Internal QA/QC was performed by Gratomic inserting a Certified Reference Material (CRM) every 20 samples, (OREAS 725) which assayed within 98 % of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRM. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays. The intervals are regarded as true width (or as close as possible to) due to the dip of drillholes being perpendicular on measured dip of geology.

DH_Hole DH_From_m DH_To_m Hole_ID Length_m TGC_% TGC_ BEST INTERVAL CGD012 55.15 60.06 CGD012 4.91 8.27 4.91m @ 8.27 % TGC CGD012 93.25 93.90 CGD012 0.65 3.16 0.65m @ 3.16 % TGC CGD012 99.60 101.50 CGD012 1.90 3.99 1.90m @ 3.99 % TGC CGD012 102.31 103.18 CGD012 0.87 8.07 0.87m @ 8.07 % TGC CGD012 105.63 106.86 CGD012 1.23 6.37 1.23m @ 6.37 % TGC CGD013 64.16 65.73 CGD013 1.57 3.31 1.57m @ 3.31 % TGC CGD013 72.41 77.41 CGD013 5.00 9.25 5.00m @ 9.25 % TGC CGD013 78.41 81.20 CGD013 2.79 3.11 2.79m @ 3.11 % TGC

SGS Geosol's graphitic carbon assay methods and equipment include the LECO carbon-sulphur analyzer and high temperature combustion infrared detection. During this procedure, the carbon in the sample is converted to carbon dioxide CO2, which is then measured by infrared (IR) detectors.

Once the drilling is complete and all drillholes are assayed, the Company intends to process the obtained data in order to generate a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") for the Capim Grosso asset, which will be combined with pilot metallurgical testing data and other relevant information in order to generate a Feasibility Study (FS) and fast track the project development.

Table 3: Graphitic carbon assays from a further 2 drillholes completed to date on the Capim Grosso Project in Brazil (all drillholes to date have intersected graphite). Drill core was halved, and samples taken according to visual grade estimation in one meter increments. Where visual grade was regarded as continuous, sampling was completed up to a maximum of 2 m increments. Internal QA/QC was performed by Gratomic inserting a Certified Reference Material (CRM) every 20 samples, (OREAS 725) which assayed within 98 % of the expected graphitic carbon value of the CRM. The QP therefore accepts the values of the laboratory assays. The intervals are regarded as true width (or as close as possible to) due to the dip of drillholes being perpendicular on measured dip of geology.

HOLE # FROM_m TO_m INTERVAL_m SAMPLE # TGC_% CGD012 55.15 56.05 0.9 X6836 3.14 CGD012 56.05 57.05 1 X6837 6.79 CGD012 57.05 58.05 1 X6838 7.64 CGD012 58.05 59.05 1 X6839 11.87 CGD012 59.05 60.06 1.01 X6840 11.37 CGD012 66.95 68 1.05 X6841 N.A. CGD012 73.97 74.53 0.56 X6842 N.A. CGD012 78.2 78.8 0.6 X6843 N.A. CGD012 85.05 86.05 1 X6844 N.A. CGD012 92.25 93.25 1 X6846 N.A. CGD012 93.25 93.9 0.65 X6847 3.16 CGD012 95.37 96 0.63 X6848 0.58 CGD012 96 97.05 1.05 X6849 0.17 CGD012 99.6 100.6 1 X6850 6.68 CGD012 100.6 101.5 0.9 X6851 1 CGD012 101.5 102.31 0.81 X6852 <0,05 CGD012 102.31 103.18 0.87 X6853 8.07 CGD012 103.18 103.42 0.24 X6854 N.A. CGD012 105.63 106.86 1.23 X6855 6.37 CGD013 30.6 31.55 0.95 X6856 N.A. CGD013 64.16 64.76 0.6 X6857 1.54 CGD013 64.76 65.73 0.97 X6858 4.41 CGD013 71.61 72.41 0.8 X6859 N.A. CGD013 72.41 73.41 1 X6860 13.85 CGD013 73.41 74.41 1 X6861 11.26 CGD013 74.41 75.41 1 X6862 7.64 CGD013 75.41 76.41 1 X6863 6.69 CGD013 76.41 77.41 1 X6864 6.8 CGD013 77.41 78.41 1 X6866 N.A. CGD013 78.41 79.41 1 X6867 4.52 CGD013 79.41 80.41 1 X6868 2.28 CGD013 80.41 81.2 0.79 X6869 2.38 CGD013 81.2 82.3 1.1 X6870 0.73 CGD013 90.59 91.1 0.51 X6871 N.A. CGD013 119.37 119.85 0.48 X6872 1.34 CGD013 120.24 120.96 0.72 X6873 N.A. CGD013 122.04 123.04 1 X6874 1.67 CGD013 123.04 124.15 1.11 X6875 1.99 CGD013 125 126 1 X6876 N.A. CGD013 126 127 1 X6877 N.A. CGD013 127 128 1 X6878 N.A. CGD013 128 129 1 X6879 N.A. CGD013 129 129.52 0.52 X6880 N.A.

Qualified Persons

Nico Scholtz is a consulting geologist and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release. Mr. Scholtz is a registered Professional Natural Scientist with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (Pr. Sci. Nat. No. 400299/07). Mr. Scholtz is the Company's "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is focused on becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to secure a strong position in the EV (Electric Vehicle) battery supply chain. With the continued development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso property, Gratomic sets itself apart by seeking out unique top-quality assets around the world. True to its roots, the Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities displaying potential for development. The Company ranked third place in the top 10 preforming mining stocks on the 2022 TSX Venture 50™.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will provide results as soon as they become available.

The Company has formed a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented ALD (Atomic Layer Deposition) coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano is a key element to support Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications, namely micronization, spheronization and coating, making Gratomic graphite a preferred choice for use in lithium-ion batteries.

