Eight Drills Turning at Treaty Creek Gold Project, Golden Triangle, Northwest BC

1 - May 25, 2022, Teuton Resources Corp. ("Teuton" or "the Company") (TSXV:TUO) (Frankfurt:TFE) has received word from its Joint Venture partner, Tudor Gold Corp., that exploration efforts have doubled for Phase l of the 2022 exploration program (the "Program") at the Treaty Creek gold property, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia. The fully funded Program consists of a 30,000 metre (m) diamond drilling campaign that has been developed to systematically test the extension of the Goldstorm Deposit well beyond the limits that were outlined in the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate (cf. Teuton press release dated March 9, 2021) which indicated a Mineral Resource of 19.41 million ounces of AuEq grading 0.74 g/t AuEq and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 7.9 million ounces of AuEq grading 0.79 g/t AuEq. In addition, exploration diamond drilling will focus on the Calm Before the Storm (CBS) and the Eureka zones (EZ or Eureka).

During the past two weeks, Tudor's crews have mobilized four more drill rigs to the site from the winter route via the Brucejack Access Road. The drill contractors now have eight drill rigs working on three targets. Six drill rigs have commenced drilling the northern aspects of the Goldstorm Deposit as step-out exploration holes. One rig has been drilling at CBS as a follow-up to last year's newly discovered gold-silver system located 2.5 kilometres northeast of the Goldstorm Deposit. Additionally, crews have begun drilling the Eureka Zone located 800 meters southeast of the Goldstorm Deposit (see URL at the end of this release for a map).

Ken Konkin, President and CEO of Tudor Gold, comments, "The start-up of the 2022 exploration campaign has been a huge success. We are well ahead of schedule starting the step-out exploration drill holes in the northern aspects to the Goldstorm Deposit as well as initiating drill programs at CBS and Eureka. Additionally, we plan to complete a high-resolution aeromagnetic survey over our Treaty Creek and Crown claims with Terraquest Geophysics. A total of 1,600-line kilometres are expected to be flown during the next few days. This will serve as a vital mapping tool to aid continued exploration efforts throughout both properties. In addition to exploration, Tudor plans to construct an exploration access road that will connect our Lower Camp to our weather station area located 3.5 kilometers east of that camp. This route will eventually tie into the permitted access road that Seabridge Gold (Seabridge) is currently constructing from the Highway 37 junction at Glacier Creek. This will provide an all-weather road access to our project once completed. Seabridge has already completed the bridge construction for the Bell Irving River crossing at Glacier Creek.

"Our engagement efforts with local First Nations continue to develop. We have initiated contact with Nisga'a First Nations, and we have pledged follow-up meetings to ensure clear communication as the project evolves. Earlier in the year, Tudors' geologists and geotechicians held an informal Core Processing Workshop as an Open-Invite for the Tahltan community members in Dease Lake. It was a successful three-day session that included geotechnical procedures, QA/QC protocols as well core sampling and shipping procedures. We plan to continue to host these workshops in communities interested in gaining employment in the exploration sector. For many of those who attended, this was an excellent introduction to one small aspect of exploration. We are committed to include all First Nations including Tahltan, Skii Km Lax Ha and Nisga'a as part of our engagement process and we will continue to encourage participation with our future workshops to provide employment opportunities and public awareness to our industry sector."

D. Cremonese, P. Eng., President of Teuton commented as follows: "Having eight drills running this early in the season is a remarkable achievement. I would like to commend Ken Konkin for organizing this superb effort; thanks also to Harvey Tremblay of Hy-Tech Drilling and Sean Pownall of Morecore Drilling."

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is Tudor Gold's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release. Mr. Konkin is also a director of Teuton.

About Teuton

Teuton owns interests in more than thirty properties in the prolific "Golden Triangle" area of northwest British Columbia and was one of the first companies to adopt what has since become known as the "prospect generator" model. It has earned substantial income from option payments in the past 6 years.

Teuton was the original staker of the Treaty Creek property, host to the large Goldstorm deposit, assembling the core land position in 1985. It presently holds a 20% carried interest in Treaty Creek (carried until such time as a production decision is made) and a 0.98% NSR in the Goldstorm deposit area. Interested parties can access information about Teuton at the Company's website, www.teuton.com.

URL for Eureka zone Location: http://teuton.com/EurekaGSMap

