LAURION Intersects 6.72m True Width* at 0.62 g/t Au and 3.05% Zn as part of a 65m thick mineralized zone in the Newly Opened Area SW Extension of the A-Zone at Ishkoday Au-Zn-Cu-Ag Project

TORONTO, May 25, 2022 - Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV: LME) (OTCPINK: LMEFF) ("LAURION" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce assay results for three (3) new diamond drill holes testing the continuity of the newly opened area that extends the A-Zone by 700 m towards the Southwest. This area is located within a 2km segment of the 6 km long Ishkoday mineralized trend, which is located in the southeastern portion of the Ishkoday Au-Zn-Cu-Ag project. These 3 holes are part of a 15,000 m drilling campaign design to confirm the presence of continuous mineralization from the A-Zone to the CRK Zone, over a strike of 3 km. The Ishkoday project comprises an area of 47 km2 with initial exploration focus in areas accessed via the road 801, approximately 20 km northeast of Beardmore, Ontario.

The current assay results confirmed the continuity of the A-Zone to the southwest by 160 m since the last release and intercepted the stacked gold- and zinc-rich epithermal and orogenic gold veins (See Figure 1) returning:

LBX22-059 from 141 m to 148 m: 7.00 m (5.60 m true width ("TW")) @ 0.14 g/t Au and 0.63% Zn; including 1.00 m (0.80 m TW) @ 0.38 g/t Au and 1.60% Zn and 1.00 m (0.80 m TW) @ 0.38 g/t Au and 1.84% Zn

LBX22-060 from 201.5 m to 209.9 m: 8.40 m (6.72 m TW) @ 0.62 g/t Au, 3.05% Zn and 0.15% Cu; including 1.00m (0.80m TW) @ 0.61g/t Au, 4.27% Zn and 0.19% Cu and; 2.30 m (1.84 m TW) @ 1.15 g/t Au, 4.20% Zn and 0.23% Cu.

LBX22-060 from 251m to 255 m: 4.00 m (3.20 m TW) @ 0.37 g/t Au, 2.90% Zn and 0.28% Cu; including 1.00m (0.80m TW) @ 1.21g/t Au, 10.70% Zn and 0.93% Cu

LBX22-061 from 327.5m to 329.1 m: 1.60 m (1.28 m TW) @ 1.31 g/t Au, 1.66% Zn and 0.36% Cu; including 0.50m (0.40m TW) @ 3.04g/t Au, 3.71% Zn and 0.75% Cu

LBX22-061 from 420 m to 422.6 m: 2.60 m (2.08 m TW) @ 1.11 g/t Au and 0.21% Zn; including 0.60m (0.48m TW) @ 3.49g/t Au and 0.01% Zn

Current Drilling and Objectives

A total of 9,463 m in twenty-six diamond drill holes have been drilled to date with assays pending for one drill hole in the A-Zone, eight drill holes in the McLeod Zone and five drill holes between the A-Zone and McLeod Zone that all intercepted the stacked veins.

The drill is currently back in the A-Zone area to further investigate the newly opened area and its connection with to the CRK area with five drill holes drilled (assay pending) and another drill hole planned.

Further drilling is also planned to test:

The southwestern extension of the McLeod Zone associated with a large magnetic high anomaly; that coincides with the stacked veins



The western connection between the A-Zone and the McLeod Zone and



The mineralized gold Joe vein in McLeod Zone; identified through surface sampling.

A-Zone Assay Results Highlights

Hole ID From To Core Length True Width* Au Zn Cu Ag

(m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (%) (%) (g/t) LBX22-059 141.00 148.00 7.00 5.60 0.14 0.63 0.05 14.89 including 141 142 1.00

0.38 1.60 0.15 61.10 including 147 148 1.00

0.38 1.84 0.08 26.40 LBX22-060 83.00 88.15 5.15 4.12 0.31 0.35 0.01 1.27 including 85.7 86.2 0.50

1.14 0.87 0.03 2.80 including 87.6 88.15 0.55

0.34 1.64 0.02 3.80 LBX22-060 96.50 98.30 1.80 1.44 0.46 1.53 0.10 6.98 including 97.5 98.3 0.80

0.91 3.32 0.22 14.70 LBX22-060 157.10 161.20 4.10 3.28 0.09 4.86 0.14 11.55 including 159.1 161.2 2.10

0.14 9.33 0.25 21.30 LBX22-060 188.50 190.60 2.10 1.68 0.21 3.36 0.12 6.00 including 189.5 190.1 0.60

0.17 11.20 0.22 11.00 LBX22-060 201.50 209.90 8.40 6.72 0.62 3.05 0.15 8.07 including 202.5 203.5 1.00

0.61 4.27 0.19 9.70 including 204.7 207 2.30

1.15 4.20 0.23 13.67 including 209 209.9 0.90

0.17 5.91 0.05 4.50 LBX22-060 221.60 223.90 2.30 1.84 0.38 2.96 0.19 6.59 including 223.32 223.9 0.58

0.99 7.40 0.39 11.40 LBX22-060 237.70 239.00 1.30 1.04 0.17 1.14 0.01 0.75 LBX22-060 251.00 255.00 4.00 3.20 0.37 2.90 0.28 15.37 including 252.4 253.4 1.00

1.21 10.70 0.93 26.70 LBX22-061 27.30 29.00 1.70 1.36 0.43 2.19 0.06 3.68 LBX22-061 45.50 49.20 3.70 2.96 0.22 0.94 0.04 1.46 including 48 49.2 1.20

0.36 2.80 0.09 3.20 LBX22-061 59.10 62.50 3.40 2.72 0.15 0.33 0.04 2.26 LBX22-061 130.00 132.70 2.70 2.16 0.49 0.90 0.06 3.67 including 132.03 132.7 0.67

0.68 3.20 0.08 5.00 LBX22-061 181.70 185.50 3.80 3.04 0.09 0.77 0.06 1.48 including 181.7 182.2 0.50

0.34 3.25 0.16 4.30 LBX22-061 245.30 252.50 7.20 5.76 0.17 1.00 0.05 2.55 including 245.3 245.8 0.50

0.13 2.64 0.10 5.10 including 250.9 252.5 1.60

0.50 3.00 0.12 5.38 LBX22-061 327.50 329.10 1.60 1.28 1.31 1.66 0.36 9.47 including 328.6 329.1 0.50

3.04 3.71 0.75 21.50 LBX22-061 337.50 340.50 3.00 2.40 0.26 0.86 0.21 5.50 LBX22-061 409.50 412.50 3.00 2.40 0.26 0.32 0.01 0.65 LBX22-061 420.00 422.60 2.60 2.08 1.11 0.21 0.00 1.55 including 422 422.6 0.60

3.49 0.01 0.00 4.70

* True widths are calculated based on an average dip of 70° towards N330° for the mineralized zones

See Figure 1 and Figure 2

Sampling Analysis and Laboratory

Samples from the 2022 drilling were cut and sent for analysis. Preparation and analysis were completed at the Actlabs (ISO 9001:2015) laboratory in Thunder Bay. Actlabs is an internationally recognized laboratory that provides geochemical sample preparation, analytical procedures, and data management solutions.

LAURION uses a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program that monitors the chain of custody of samples and includes the insertion of blanks (5% of the announced results), duplicates (3% of the announced results), and standard reference material (5% of the announced results) in each batch of samples sent for analysis. Drill core is photographed, logged, and cut in half with one half retained in a secured location for verification purposes and one half shipped for analysis.

The entire sample is crushed to 80% passing 2 mm and a riffle split of 250 grams is taken and pulverized to 95% passing 105 µm (RX1). Samples are analyzed by four-acid digestion/ICP-MS package for 36 elements (1F2). Additionally, samples are analyzed for Au using a firing assay from a 50-gram pulp (1A2B-50). Overlimit samples values for zinc (>1%) and Pb (>0.5%) are re-assayed using a four-acid digestion overlimit method with ICP-AES 9 (8-4 Acid over limit).

No QA/QC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Jean-Philippe Paiement, PGeo, MSc, a consultant to LAURION, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About LAURION Mineral Exploration Inc.

The Corporation is a junior mineral exploration and development company listed on the TSXV under the symbol LME and on the OTCPINK under the symbol LMEFF. The Corporation currently has 249,447,945 outstanding shares, of which approximately 81% of LAURION's issued and outstanding shares are owned and controlled by Insiders who are eligible investors under the "Friends and Family" categories.

LAURION's emphasis is on the development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 47 km2 Ishkoday Project, and its gold-silver and gold-rich polymetallic mineralization with a significant upside potential. The mineralization on Ishkoday is open at depth beyond the current core-drilling limit of -200 m from surface, based on the historical mining to a -685 m depth, in the past producing Sturgeon River Mine. The Brenbar Property, which was acquired in 2020 and is contiguous with the Ishkoday Property, hosts the historic Brenbar Mine. LAURION believes the mineralization to be a direct extension of mineralization from the Ishkoday Property.

