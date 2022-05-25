Vancouver, May 25, 2022 - Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has published a new research note on ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB). The update report is titled, "Maiden Drilling Results for Flagship Project and 2022 Drilling Work Commenced."

Report excerpt: "Off the back of our previous update report, ION has completed its maiden auger drilling program at its flagship project Baavhai Uul, reporting assay results that offer promising indications about the project's lithium potential. In addition, the program uncovered the anomalous presence of copper and nickel at the project, offering further potential for the project to be future supplier to the EV industry. Moving forward, ION has commenced maiden drilling at its other project Urgakh Naran, with early indications pointing to high-grade lithium potential. We expect that positive findings at Urgakh Naran could build upon positive results from the 2021 drilling at Baavhai Uul and build a growth platform for ION to leverage in future exploration."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal

About Ion Energy Ltd.

ION Energy Ltd. is Mongolia's first lithium brine explorer and developer, with licences spanning a combined landmass of over 100,000 hectares. ION's flagship, 81,000+ hectare Baavhai Uul lithium brine project, represents the largest and first lithium brine exploration licence award in Mongolia. ION also holds the 29,000+ hectare Urgakh Naran highly prospective Lithium Brine licence in Dorngovi Province in Mongolia. ION is well-poised to be a key player in the clean energy revolution, positioned well to service the world's increased demand for lithium. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.ionenergy.ca, or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.

Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com

www.couloircapital.com

Disclosure: Couloir Capital Ltd. and/or affiliated companies hold shares and warrants in ION.

A service agreement exists between the Couloir Capital Ltd. and ION Energy Ltd.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/125298