3D Animation of Nova Minerals Limited's: Estelle Gold Project in Alaska

Melbourne, Australia - Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) provide a 3D animation of the Estelle Project and surrounding deposits in Alaska. The company has delineated almost 10 million ounces of gold within the project and is approaching the status of a Tier One gold producer.In three years since listing, the company has brought the asset to an advanced exploration stage, with a discovery cost of only US$3.50 per gold ounce.To view the video animation, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/110479/nva





Nova Minerals Ltd.'s (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) vision is to develop North America's next major gold trend. The company is focused on exploration in Alaska's prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a 220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine and Kinross Gold Corp.'s Fort Knox Gold Mine. The company's flagship Estelle Project has a current total estimated JORC gold resource of 9.6Moz (3Moz Indicated and 6.6Moz Inferred). Estelle is a 45km long string of 15 identified gold prospects bracketed by the Korbel deposit in the north and the RPM deposit in the south. These two deposits are currently host to extensive exploration programs.



Additionally, Nova has an indirect interest in the Canadian Thompson Brothers Lithium Project through a substantial stake in Snow Lake Resources Ltd (NASDAQ:LITM) and holds a 12.99% interest in Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR), a gold exploration company based in Western Australia.





